Bank of England: “open to” stablecoins for wholesale payments
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Ledger Insights, the Bank of England expressed a forward-looking stance on digital innovation this week, with its executive director Sasha Mills saying
PANews
2025/07/04 22:34
FTX estate asks court to freeze payouts in ‘restricted’ countries
FTX’s bankruptcy estate is uncertain whether it is legally entitled to distribute payouts to creditors in countries like China amid local crypto restrictions.
PANews
2025/07/04 22:27
Bahrain Central Bank Releases Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Stablecoin Issuers
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Bahrain News Agency, the Central Bank of Bahrain announced on July 4 the launch of a licensing and regulatory framework for
PANews
2025/07/04 22:24
The BTC short position of the “Insider Whale” has turned from loss to profit, with a floating profit of $50,000
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, with the continuous increase in positions in the past half hour, the BTC short positions of "insider
PANews
2025/07/04 22:15
The sixth address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 22:10
Bitcoin futures trading volume fell 20% in June, continuing the seasonal trend of the past three years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to data from The Block, Bitcoin futures trading volume in June fell 20% month-on-month to only $1.55 trillion, a decrease of about 20%
PANews
2025/07/04 22:06
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 36,439 ETH
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC (US$283.23 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow
PANews
2025/07/04 22:05
Coinbase Director: The ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today may be a single miner from 2011 who once held 200,000 BTC
PANews reported on July 4 that Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, said on the X platform that the ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today seemed to
PANews
2025/07/04 21:57
S&P 500 rally brings it closer to sell signal: BoFA
While global stocks are likely to continue higher despite fresh tariff concerns, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett has warned that moves above 6,300 for the S&P 500 could trigger a “sell signal.” Bank of America strategists said in a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 21:44
Today, the fifth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, another Bitcoin address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 #Bitcoins
PANews
2025/07/04 21:42
