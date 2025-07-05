MEXC Exchange
2025-07-28 Monday
Data: BTC's total unrealized profits are about $1.2 trillion
PANews reported on July 5 that glassnode tweeted that currently, the total unrealized profit of BTC is about 1.2 trillion US dollars, which not only highlights the substantial value appreciation
PANews
2025/07/05 09:56
STIX founder: We have received commissions from more than a dozen WLFI OTC sellers, but there are very few buyers
PANews reported on July 5 that Taran, the founder of the over-the-counter trading platform STIX, posted on the X platform that he had received contact from more than a dozen
PANews
2025/07/05 09:11
Data: More than 30.4% of Bitcoin has not been touched in more than 5 years
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Cointelegraph, several BTC addresses that had been silent for 14 years transferred billions of dollars, and more than 30.4% of Bitcoin remained
PANews
2025/07/05 09:05
A whale bought 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $37,000
PANews reported on July 5 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, a whale "bottomed out" 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, worth $4.038 million, with a
PANews
2025/07/05 08:51
Sweden's Justice Minister says efforts to track down criminal proceeds in the form of cryptocurrencies, real estate and other assets will be stepped up
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Dagens industri, the Swedish Police, the Swedish Tax Agency, the Swedish Law Enforcement Agency and three other agencies are responsible for stepping
PANews
2025/07/05 08:38
Ethereum's counterattack: Virtuals and ACP open up the trillion-dollar Agent market and regain the right to speak on AI
Author: TechFlow While we are still discussing whether Agents can perform community operations and help with work, Virtuals has already looked up at a bigger proposition - how Agents can
PANews
2025/07/05 08:34
Rich Dad Poor Dad author: "Title Party" warns of Bitcoin crash to scare off speculators, but I will only buy more after the crash
PANews reported on July 5 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, said that losers are using "clickbait" to keep warning of a Bitcoin crash in order to
PANews
2025/07/05 08:23
Trump signs 'big, beautiful' tax and spending bill
PANews July 5 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, US President Trump signed the "big and beautiful" tax and spending bill on the afternoon of the 4th, marking that this
PANews
2025/07/05 08:05
Sweden’s justice minister says to ‘turn up the pressure’ on crypto seizures
Gunnar Strömmer reportedly said that Swedish authorities had confiscated more than $8.3 million worth of criminal profits since a law related to seizures was passed in 2024.
PANews
2025/07/05 05:20
Sweden’s crypto crackdown: police told to seize digital assets ‘without proof of crime’
Sweden’s Justice Minister has reportedly ordered law enforcement to ramp up seizures of unexplained crypto holdings—even without direct evidence of a crime. The directive hinges on a controversial law that could redefine asset forfeiture in the digital age. On July…
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 04:17
