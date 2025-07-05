2025-07-28 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
SEI
SEI$0,3308-2,64%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001373-1,57%
DOGE
DOGE$0,23362-0,82%
Hedera
HBAR$0,27433-4,03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated

Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated

PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
Ethereum
ETH$3.815,96+0,24%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:30
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys

Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys

The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
Notcoin
NOT$0,002135+0,23%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:02
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation

Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation

The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
Share
PANews2025/07/05 23:02
Trump-backed WLFI moves toward market debut with tradability vote

Trump-backed WLFI moves toward market debut with tradability vote

World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance firm launched by the Trump family in 2024, is taking a major step toward opening its network to the public, proposing to make its WLFI token transferable for the first time. The governance proposal,…
Major
MAJOR$0,16659-2,78%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,1012-0,88%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,0000724--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,975-1,75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01737-0,40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/05 22:44
Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song

Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, legendary rapper Drake mentioned "BTC" in his new song "What Did I Miss?" The lyrics are: "I look at this
Bitcoin
BTC$118.400-0,08%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 22:32
Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift

Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift

PANews reported on July 5 that Grayscale published an article on the X platform, saying that it believes Ethereum can benefit from the US cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift, and new legislation
Share
PANews2025/07/05 22:03
Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support

Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support

PANews reported on July 5 that American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the social platform about establishing a new party, the "American Party". The voting has
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001225-2,54%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 20:59
Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon

Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon

PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch,
FUND
FUND$0,02323--%
Ethereum
ETH$3.815,96+0,24%
SOON
SOON$0,146-0,06%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271--%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 20:48

Trending News

More

Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live

A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction

Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh

PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies

Is crypto lending making a comeback?