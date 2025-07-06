MEXC Exchange
1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February
PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund spent 1.757 million USDC to purchase 9.652 million 1INCH at a price of
PANews
2025/07/06 08:39
Bank of Canada explores technical path for retail CBDC, proposed design emphasizes privacy and speed
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Coindesk, the Bank of Canada outlined a feasible design for a Canadian digital dollar system in a new research paper. The paper
PANews
2025/07/06 08:35
Singapore settles $2.2 billion money laundering case, fines nine institutions including UBS and Citigroup about $21.5 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, Singapore has imposed a fine of S$27.5 million (about US$21.5 million) on nine financial companies, including UBS and Citigroup, after launching
PANews
2025/07/06 08:23
Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media
PANews July 6 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on social media on the 5th local time: "Today, the establishment of the 'American
PANews
2025/07/06 08:09
The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade
PANews reported on July 6 that The Block quoted Bloomberg as saying that after a large-scale investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the
PANews
2025/07/06 08:04
Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community
Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing…
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m
Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop
The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes
The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 03:00
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally
After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 02:16
