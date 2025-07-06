MEXC Exchange
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on July 6 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform. He wrote: “Sometimes you just
PANews
2025/07/06 20:17
Lloyds Bank: The minutes of the Fed meeting next week may not change the expectation of no rate cut in July, and interest rate adjustment is more likely to be in September
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, Lloyds Bank of the United Kingdom believes that the minutes of the Fed's June meeting to be released next Wednesday
PANews
2025/07/06 19:03
Cartwright suggests that the UK's first DB pension fund will allocate 3% of its funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Cointelegraph, British pension fund consulting firm Cartwright recommended that the UK's first DB pension fund invest 3% of its funds in Bitcoin,
PANews
2025/07/06 18:39
Yusys Technologies: Continue to explore new business system upgrades and related cooperation opportunities with state-owned banks in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. Since going overseas in 2019, the company has had successful cases
PANews
2025/07/06 18:26
Michael Saylor should not burn his Bitcoin | Opinion
Saylor destroying his BTC invites speculation about further burns and damages trust in Bitcoin’s predictable issuance and introduces arbitrariness.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 18:10
Renmin University of China Financial Technology Research Institute: Promote the mutual recognition of digital RMB and controllable stablecoins
PANews reported on July 6 that the Financial Technology Research Institute of Renmin University of China wrote an article entitled "The Rise of Stablecoins: Catalyst for the New Era of
PANews
2025/07/06 18:09
The suspected Arthapala address has recharged 5,850 ETH to major exchanges in the past 5 hours
PANews reported on July 6 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 5,850
PANews
2025/07/06 18:04
Vitalik Buterin co-sponsored the EIP-7983 proposal to enhance the network's ability to resist DoS attacks
PANews reported on July 6 that Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Toni Wahrstätter jointly proposed the EIP-7983 proposal, suggesting that the gas limit for a single Ethereum transaction be set
PANews
2025/07/06 17:38
Chan Mo-po: There are more than 210 ETPs listed in Hong Kong, with anchor assets covering digital assets, stocks, etc.
PANews reported on July 6 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay titled "Exploring New Markets and Developing New Fields to Promote Development with Increment", which
PANews
2025/07/06 17:16
The popularity of virtual assets has spread to A-shares, and many listed companies have been asked about their stablecoin layout
PANews reported on July 6 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, the popularity of virtual asset transactions has spread from Hong Kong stocks to A-shares. Recently, many listed
VIRTUAL
$1,507
-4,76%
PANews
2025/07/06 17:10
