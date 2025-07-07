MEXC Exchange
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.6)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/6 Update: Bonk's daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and transaction volume
PANews
2025/07/07 10:16
Jihong Holdings: Jimiao Cloud has been connected to Lianlian Payment API interface, and stable currency collection and settlement depends on Lianlian Payment
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Gelonghui, Jihong Co., Ltd. (002803.SZ) stated on the investor interaction platform that Jimiao Cloud has been connected to the Lianlian Payment API
PANews
2025/07/07 10:08
The U.S. House of Representatives is in recess this week, and the hearing on "discussing the crypto tax framework" will be rescheduled
PANews reported on July 7 that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett issued an update to her previous report that " the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss the crypto
PANews
2025/07/07 10:02
Musk confirms that “the American party will embrace Bitcoin”
PANews reported on July 7 that in response to the question of "whether the American party will embrace Bitcoin", Musk responded on the X platform: "Fiat currency is hopeless, so
PANews
2025/07/07 09:21
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Aim to issue stablecoin licenses this year
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect in August. The Director of the Hong Kong Treasury Bureau, Xu Zhengyu, said
PANews
2025/07/07 09:01
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto companies, accusing them of helping circumvent sanctions
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Ukrainian Pravda on July 6, Ukrainian President Zelensky signed a decree to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities that assist
PANews
2025/07/07 08:58
Russian Government Begins Compiling National Crypto Mining Equipment Register
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cryptonews, the Russian Ministry of Energy is compiling a national register of crypto mining equipment to combat illegal mining and increase tax
PANews
2025/07/07 08:49
LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and trading volume
PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Block, Solana's on-chain Meme coin launch platform LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number
PANews
2025/07/07 08:38
With the passage of the “Big and Beautiful Act”, will the United States start a “supply flood” of short-term Treasury bonds?
Written by: Wall Street News As the Trump administration's massive tax cuts and spending bill is officially implemented, the U.S. Treasury may start a "supply flood" of short-term Treasury bonds
PANews
2025/07/07 08:30
Canadian woman loses about $1.3 million in Bitcoin to SIM card fraud, sues telecom company
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Bitcoin.com, Canadian woman Raelene Vandenbosch filed a lawsuit against Rogers Communications and Match Transact, accusing them of security vulnerabilities that led to
PANews
2025/07/07 08:26
