MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum co-founder proposes transaction gas limit to improve network security and efficiency
Ethereum may soon enforce a 16.77 million gas limit on single transactions under EIP-7983, proposed by Vitalik Buterin and researcher Toni Wahrstätter to improve performance and reduce attack surfaces. According to the July 6 proposal, Ethereum can “enhance its resilience…
SOON
$0.1455
-0.47%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:55
A hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users bought 4,863 ETH for 12.5 million DAI
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users purchased 4,863 ETH at a price of US$2,569 per ETH with
ETH
$3,811.45
+0.09%
DAI
$0.9997
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 14:54
Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ will embrace Bitcoin, claiming fiat to be ‘hopeless’
Elon Musk plans to establish a new party called ‘America Party’ to challenge the two-party system in the U.S. He claims the party will support Bitcoin, as he deems fiat to be ‘hopeless.’ On July 7, the tech billionaire and…
AMERICA
$0.0003953
-6.65%
U
$0.01187
-1.65%
ELON
$0.0000001225
-2.54%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:52
Staking TON for UAE residency? Officials say no deal
The United Arab Emirates has officially denied claims that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a program promoted by the Toncoin ecosystem. In a joint statement released on July 6 via the Emirates News Agency, three federal bodies, the…
TON
$3.33
-0.92%
VIA
$0.0165
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:49
South Korea's BNK Financial Group's subsidiary submits trademark application for Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Yonhap News Agency, BNK Financial Group, a financial holding company headquartered in South Korea, announced that its affiliated companies BNK Financial Holdings,
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 14:48
Can Pepeto outshine SHIB and DOGE as the leading memecoin in the market?
Pepeto combines staking, audited exchange demo, and cross-chain tools. With SHIB and DOGE under pressure, Pepeto targets smarter memecoin investing in 2025. #sponsored
CROSS
$0.338
+3.57%
SHIB
$0.00001371
-1.72%
DOGE
$0.2332
-1.09%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:38
GS Technologies, a listed company, has raised £1.75 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, GS Technologies Limited (London Stock Exchange: GST), a financial technology company, has conditionally completed a placement and raised £1.75
GST
$0.006603
+1.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 14:31
UK sentences 2 men to prison over $2M cold-calling crypto scam
Two men who admitted running a crypto scheme that defrauded 65 investors have both been sentenced to over five years in prison.
SCAM
$0.0001378
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 14:26
Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 226.42 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,000
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Smarter Web Company announced today that it has purchased another 226.42 BTC and currently holds
BTC
$118,308.81
-0.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 14:12
GateToken (GT) 2025 Q2 on-chain destruction completed, with a total destruction value exceeding US$2.748 billion
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement, the on-chain destruction of GateToken (GT) in Q2 2025 has been officially completed. A total of 1,922,789.196841 GTs were
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 14:12
Trending News
More
Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live
A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies
Is crypto lending making a comeback?