2025-07-28 Monday

Etherscan launches HyperEvmScan, a HyperEVM blockchain browser

PANews reported on July 7 that Etherscan announced the launch of HyperEvmScan, a block browser designed specifically for the HyperEVM blockchain. Users can query transactions, addresses, tokens, prices and other
PANews2025/07/07 20:03
BTC, XRP holders’ new choice DOT Miners helps assets grow steadily

As crypto investors seek stability beyond holding, DOT Miners offers BTC and XRP holders a low-risk path to daily passive income through secure, eco-friendly cloud mining. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/07 20:00
Circle issues another $250 million USDC on Solana

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens, Circle has issued another $250 million in USDC on the Solana blockchain. Since 2025, Circle has issued a total of
PANews2025/07/07 19:43
White House Digital Asset Markets Working Group expected to release first crypto policy report on July 22

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crypto In America, the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned this week due to schedule adjustments, and the Senate turned its focus to
PANews2025/07/07 19:42
Russia’s biggest state-backed bank sees no use for CBDC, so why push ahead anyway?

Even as Russia gears up to launch its digital ruble, some of the country’s top bankers still aren’t sold on the idea. As Russia moves closer to launching its own digital currency, questions are starting to grow louder about whether…
Pop Mart’s first investor admits he has a ‘fondness for Bitcoin’

Mai Gang, the first investor of global Chinese toy giant Pop Mart talks about how he holds a ‘special fondness for Bitcoin’ despite the ban on cryptocurrency in his home country. In an interview with Xiao Yuzhu FM, the angel…
The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD

The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC. On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three…
UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for
AI, cross-chain, and privacy are the highlights. Take a quick look at the top 10 new projects shortlisted for the ETHGlobal Cannes Hackathon.

Author: ETHGlobal Compiled by: Tim, PANews The final shortlist of ETHGlobal France Cannes 2025 has been announced. In the end, 10 projects stood out from 334 entries, covering fields such
Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will
