SEC asks for swift refiling of Solana spot ETF applications
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has asked asset managers eyeing regulatory approval for spot Solana exchange-traded funds to file revised Forms S-1 before the end of July. That’s according to a report by crypto publication CoinDesk, which noted…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 01:30
Strategy to raise $4.2b via STRD stock sale to fund new Bitcoin purchases
After a brief pause, Strategy is preparing for another massive Bitcoin acquisition.
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:50
Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment
What if Uniswap’s model isn’t the endgame? Kuru Labs, backed by Paradigm’s latest investment, is testing that theory with an audacious plan to replace AMMs entirely with an on-chain orderbook. Success could redefine DeFi’s trading infrastructure. On July 7, Kuru…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:25
UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation
The TON Foundation is distancing itself from early Golden Visa claims, saying the move is an independent initiative with no official backing from the United Arab Emirates government.
PANews
2025/07/08 00:10
CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal
CoreWeave, a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and cloud solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Core Scientific, a top cryptocurrency mining data center, in a deal worth approximately $9 billion. The CoreWeave team revealed in a press release on July 7,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:04
Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU
PANews reported on July 7 that according to CNBC, the Central Bank of Lithuania, as Robinhood’s main regulator in the European Union, has sought clarification from Robinhood on the structure
PANews
2025/07/07 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 7 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $101 million
PANews
2025/07/07 23:30
The US SEC requires Solana ETF applicants to resubmit documents by the end of July, and the approval process may be accelerated
PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has asked institutions that intend to issue spot Solana ETFs to
PANews
2025/07/07 23:29
Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high
Arbitrum reached an all-time high in stablecoin supply, amid rising inflows.
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 23:21
TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project
PANews reported on July 7 that the official website of the TON Foundation issued a statement to clarify that the news on the Internet about its cooperation with the UAE
PANews
2025/07/07 23:16
