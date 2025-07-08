MEXC Exchange
Metaplanet plans to acquire Japanese digital bank using Bitcoin as leverage
PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet is accelerating the accumulation of Bitcoin and plans to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to obtain funds for the
PANews
2025/07/08 16:00
Bonk.fun Takes 55% of Solana Token Issuance Market
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the latest data, Bonk.fun has surpassed Pump.fun to become the leading token issuance platform in the Solana ecosystem, with a market share
PANews
2025/07/08 15:45
BNB Foundation purchases $50,000 worth of JANITOR and XTER tokens
PANews reported on July 8 that BNB Chain officially announced that the BNB Foundation wallet has completed the latest round of asset purchases, with a total amount of US$50,000. Specific
PANews
2025/07/08 15:38
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:36
Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume
Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group. Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:30
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment rose by more than 600% and announced a stablecoin cooperation with AnchorX
According to PANews on July 8, Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 600% today, with the price rising to as high as HK$15. It is now trading
PANews
2025/07/08 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin highs blocked, weak stablecoin inflows dragging down breakout
PANews reported on July 8 that Matrixport stated that the price of Bitcoin has returned to its highs, but the momentum of stablecoin minting continues to decline. The lack of
PANews
2025/07/08 15:06
Coinbase executive: Most tokens issued on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots
PANews reported on July 8 that Conor Grogan, product director of Coinbase, posted on the X platform: "Today, most of the tokens launched on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by
PANews
2025/07/08 14:46
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 200.5
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
PANews
2025/07/08 14:40
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address
PANews
2025/07/08 14:35
Trending News
Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live
A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies
Is crypto lending making a comeback?