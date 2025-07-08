MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Orbiter Finance and Nano Labs collaborate to launch compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io
[July 8, 2025] Layer2 cross-chain bridge protocol Orbiter Finance announced a strategic partnership with Nano Labs (NASDAQ: NA), a US-listed company, to jointly provide full-network distribution and exchange services for
CROSS
$0.33994
+4.01%
IO
$0.716
+0.28%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
+1.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:22
Orbiter and Nano Labs Collaborate to Launch NBNB.io, a Compliant Stablecoin Cross-Chain Solution
PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news, Orbiter Finance has reached a cooperation with Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs to launch a compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io. The solution
CROSS
$0.33994
+4.01%
IO
$0.716
+0.28%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
+1.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:16
Pakistan launches crypto regulatory body for digital asset sector
Pakistan has established the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) to oversee and regulate the country’s crypto sector.
VIRTUAL
$1.5074
-4.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:11
Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review
Trump Media’s application to list and trade shares of its Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF is currently being reviewed by the U.S. SEC as of July 8. A recent filing showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has…
TRADE
$0.15997
+1.84%
U
$0.01188
-1.32%
TRUMP
$9.986
-1.77%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:07
Tether invests in blockchain forensics firm Crystal Intelligence to fight crypto crime
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk , stablecoin issuer Tether has invested in blockchain analysis company Crystal Intelligence to enhance its ability to combat USDT -related crypto
FIGHT
$0.0007131
-0.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:06
BlackRock hits 700K BTC milestone with latest purchase
Asset manager and ETF issuer BlackRock has been steadily stacking Bitcoin, pushing its holdings to new highs. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds over 700,000 BTC (BTC), accounting for roughly 55% of the total Bitcoin held across all US…
BTC
$118,329.06
-0.13%
NOW
$0.00679
-2.16%
TRUST
$0.0006413
+3.73%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:06
Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR
Grayscale Investments has completed its quarterly fund rebalancing, with key changes including the addition of ONDO to the DeFi Fund and the replacement of DOT with HBAR in the Smart Contract Fund. On July 7, Grayscale Investments announced that it…
FUND
$0.02323
--%
DOT
$4.106
-1.10%
HBAR
$0.27384
-4.28%
DEFI
$0.002092
-0.09%
SMART
$0.004255
+0.42%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:04
ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion
PANews reported on July 8 that according to GlobeNewswire , digital asset management company ReserveOne announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:04
How can NFT find vitality in the cold winter? OpenSea CEO reveals three ways: technology, AI and regulations
At 3 p.m., as most of his colleagues slowly finished their workday, a 23-year-old man who calls himself “0xExceed” was just beginning his day in his apartment in Asia. He
AI
$0.1357
-1.16%
MAN
$0.0075
-2.47%
M
$0.35423
+10.26%
NFT
$0.0000004767
+0.86%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 20:00
Robinhood in talks with regulators about tokenizing stocks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Solid Intel, Robinhood has begun discussions with regulators on matters related to tokenized stocks.
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 19:41
Trending News
More
Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live
A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies
Is crypto lending making a comeback?