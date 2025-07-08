MEXC Exchange
DeFi Development purchased 47,272 SOLs, and its holdings increased to 690,000
PANews reported on July 8 that according to DeFi Development Corp. (on the X platform), 60 days ago, the company held 420,690 SOLs , which has now increased to 690,420
PANews
2025/07/08 21:49
World Gold Council: Global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the first half of the year, with average daily trading volume setting a semi-annual record
PANews reported on July 8 that the World Gold Council reported that driven by a strong performance in June (+US$7.6 billion), global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the
PANews
2025/07/08 21:45
Circle (CRCL.K) fell 3.4% and Mizuho Bank rated "underperform"
PANews reported on July 8 that Circle (CRCL.K) fell 3.4% and was rated "underperforming" by Mizuho Bank.
PANews
2025/07/08 21:44
Resupply launches IP retention incentive plan, 2.5 million RSUP will be distributed in 52 weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply tweeted that the second phase of the Resupply Recovery Plan - IP Retention Incentive Program is now officially online.
PANews
2025/07/08 21:26
Huione wallets moved $1B to crypto exchanges since FinCEN action
Huione-linked wallets moved nearly $1 billion in USDT to CEXs since FinCEN imposed restrictions on US financial institutions interacting with the group.
PANews
2025/07/08 21:22
SharpLink purchased 7,689 ETH last week, with total holdings exceeding 200,000 and receiving 322 Ethereum staking rewards
PANews reported on July 8 that SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that as of July 4, 2025 , the company had purchased 7,689 new Ethereum ( ETH ) at
PANews
2025/07/08 21:08
Crypto.com to Serve as Digital Asset Custodian for Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF
PANews reported on July 8 that Trump Media Technology Group announced today that it has submitted a preliminary registration statement in Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PANews
2025/07/08 21:01
Deutsche Bank survey: Trump's policies support the US cryptocurrency adoption rate
PANews reported on July 8 that a survey conducted by Deutsche Bank in June showed that American consumers are the largest user group of cryptocurrencies, mainly men and young and
PANews
2025/07/08 20:56
CITIC Construction Investment: Stablecoin compliance is accelerating, asset tokenization is ushering in the "equity era"
PANews reported on July 8 that a research report by CITIC Securities stated that the compliance of stablecoins has accelerated, and asset tokenization has ushered in the "equity era". The
PANews
2025/07/08 20:55
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree
Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:54
