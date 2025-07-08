2025-07-28 Monday

OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching

PANews reported on July 8 that according to OpenAI Newsroom, OpenAI announced today that it will cooperate with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to launch the five-year "National Academy
PANews2025/07/08 22:51
Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF

Trump's Truth Social brand is expanding into ETFs, listing altcoins like Cronos, Solana and XRP.
Crypto.news2025/07/08 22:50
Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you

Thailand’s five-year tax break on crypto capital gains looks like a dream for investors, but the fine print reveals a strategic push for surveillance, platform control and regulatory dominance.
PANews2025/07/08 22:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,869 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 23,129 ETH

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,869 BTC (about $203 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews2025/07/08 22:18
Musk's new party raises investor concerns, Ark Fund founder supports

PANews reported on July 8 that after Tesla's stock price experienced drastic fluctuations on Monday, Cathie Wood, a well-known investor and founder of Ark Funds who has long firmly supported
PANews2025/07/08 22:14
Manus responds to layoff rumors: Adjustments to some business teams due to operational efficiency considerations

PANews reported on July 8 that AIAgent platform Manus responded to rumors of layoffs. On July 8, regarding rumors of large-scale layoffs at the company, Manus responded: "Based on the
PANews2025/07/08 22:13
OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to promote mobile and token trading layout

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block , OpenSea has acquired Rally , the developer of the Rally wallet and its mobile-first Web3 application. The acquisition aims
PANews2025/07/08 22:12
Ego Death Capital Completes $100 Million Fund to Invest in Bitcoin Companies

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Axios , Ego Death Capital has completed its second fund of $ 100 million, focusing on promoting the development of software companies
PANews2025/07/08 22:00
Dow Jones stalls as China warns against fresh trade tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as traders looked for gains following President Donald Trump’s delay of sweeping reciprocal tariffs and as China warned against a rekindling of trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was largely flat as the…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 21:58
Semiconductor giant Sequans ditches cash for Bitcoin in $384m treasury overhaul

Sequans Communications is swapping traditional reserves for Bitcoin, funneling $384 million in newly raised capital into BTC. The company’s CEO cites Bitcoin’s “unique properties” as the driving force behind the strategic shift. On July 8, France-based Sequans Communications announced the…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 21:50

