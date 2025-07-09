MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin volatility drops to third-lowest level since 2012 amid rise in BTC treasury companies
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $108,000 on Tuesday following a steady decline in its volatility in the first half of the year, marking the third-lowest H1 volatility since 2012.
a16z Crypto has cleared its COMP holdings and transferred another 400,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime today
PANews reported on July 9 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, 3 hours ago, crypto VC a16z Crypto transferred the last 400,000 COMP (US$16.48 million) in the
U.S. Justice Department charges two men in $650 million foreign exchange and cryptocurrency fraud
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that Georgia resident Michael Shannon Sims (48 years old) and New Jersey resident Juan
Russian Embassy Demands US State Dept. Provide Updates on WEX CEO Dmitry Vasiliev
The Russian Embassy in Washington DC has demanded that the US State Department provide Moscow with updates on Dmitry Vasiliev, the former CEO of the crypto exchange WEX. The Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that the press service of the diplomatic mission confirmed it had sent the department a formal request. The service said the embassy was “closely monitoring the situation around Dmitry Vasiliev.” It noted that Polish courts extradited the Russian citizen at the request of the US authorities.” A spokesperson said: “We have requested that information about Vasiliev’s location, health condition, and procedural status of Vasiliev be provided as soon as possible.” Russian Embassy: We Want Updates on Vasiliev The service also demanded that Russian consular officers be allowed to meet with Vasiliev under the terms of the 1964 Bilateral Consular Convention. Vasiliev and others set up WEX as a successor to the BTC-e exchange. It ceased trading in 2018. The closure left scores of customers unable to access fiat and coins worth almost $0.5 billion. The embassy said that once it receives information about Vasiliev, it would “immediately contact him and provide him with the necessary consular and legal assistance.” The Russian Embassy in Washington DC in 2020. (Source: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs [CC BY 4.0]) Vasiliev’s legal team at the European Court of Human Rights last month told Russian reporters that Polish officials had deported their client from Warsaw in 2024. At the time, Vasiliev was wanted in the United States. Prosecutors say he masterminded a criminal fraud and money laundering network. The lawyers said that Vasiliev was extradited to the US “as part of a criminal case involving [the former BTC-e finance chief] Alexander Vinnik.” US prosecutors accused Vinnik of laundering $4 billion to $9 billion through the now-defunct BTC-e crypto exchange. Greek police arrested him in 2017. A court then extradited him to the US in August 2022. In February this year, Vinnik was freed in a prisoner swap with the American teacher Marc Fogel. US prosecutors dropped all charges against him shortly after . Explainer: Konstantin Strukov, the Russian gold billionaire facing Russian asset seizure https://t.co/YHndecOkJE https://t.co/YHndecOkJE — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) July 7, 2025 The legal team added that Vasiliev could face up to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors have brought two separate charges against the ex-exchange chief, the lawyers said.
Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, disclosed on Tuesday that its SOL holdings reached
AI-driven crypto trading platform OlaXBT completes $3.38 million seed round led by Amber Group
PANews reported on July 9 that according to official news, AI-driven crypto trading platform OlaXBT announced the completion of a US$3.38 million seed round of financing, led by Amber Group,
Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault
PANews reported on July 9 that, according to Bloomberg, Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, has its own vault in Switzerland, storing $8 billion worth of
Eigen Labs announces reorganization and layoffs to focus on EigenCloud development
PANews reported on July 9 that Sreeram Kannan, CEO of Eigen Labs, posted on the X platform that he announced a company restructuring plan today to streamline operations and focus
Order Book + AMM, what is the hybrid exchange developed by Kuru?
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News The structural bottleneck of on-chain trading experience is gradually emerging. Although the AMM model has promoted the development of early decentralized exchanges, its limitations in liquidity
Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial
The judge reportedly said she would not be inclined to have attorneys bring up the US Treasury’s 2022 sanctions against Tornado Cash after they were withdrawn in March.
