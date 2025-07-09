MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, the four issuers of US dollar stablecoins hold about $182 billion in US Treasury bonds, ranking 17th according to the US
HOLD
$0.00005338
-1.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:34
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass
READY
$0.003655
-0.73%
HOUSE
$0.013911
-10.91%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:22
Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
RWA
$0.003809
+13.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:17
Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana (SOL) futures trading volume has exceeded US$4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), one of the world's
SOL
$188.55
+1.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:02
Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, Katherine Polk Failla, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, ruled that the history of US OFAC sanctions
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:58
US sanctions North Korean IT worker for 'cyber espionage' and cryptocurrency theft
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions regulator on Tuesday added North Korean citizen Song Kum Hyok to the "Specially Designated Nationals" list,
CYBER
$1.6983
-1.42%
U
$0.01187
-1.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:44
Coinbase and Cantina Partner to Launch $5 Million Bug Bounty Program
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the official announcement, Coinbas has launched a special bug bounty program in cooperation with security platform Cantina, setting up a $5 million
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
+1.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:36
Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
WALLET
$0.02045
+3.43%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
+1.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:29
SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency-friendly personal financial management company SoFi plans to expand access to private market funds by cooperating with asset management companies
FUND
$0.02323
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:23
A whale/institution sold 33,582 ETH in the early morning and exchanged them for 85.38 million USDC
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had previously made a profit of $30 million on ETH sold 33,582 ETH at an average
ETH
$3,813.51
+0.25%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 08:16
Trending News
More
Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live
A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies
Is crypto lending making a comeback?