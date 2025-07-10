What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains

The crypto industry is flooded with metrics — some paint a clear picture of on-chain activity, while others are easily manipulated. One relatively new term gaining attention is Real Economic Value (REV). REV is used to assess a blockchain’s true economic activity. But how meaningful is this metric, and should it be considered a key […] Сообщение What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains появились сначала на INCRYPTED .