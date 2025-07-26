MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Here’s why Bitcoin and crypto like Pepe, Jasmy, Stellar plummeted
A sea of red dominated the crypto market today, July 25, as Bitcoin and most altcoins continued their pullback.
RED
$0.3759
-1.85%
HERE
$0.000356
-1.11%
LIKE
$0.011002
+0.51%
JASMY
$0.016945
-1.83%
WHY
$0.0000000375
+16.67%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 05:15
Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries
Mega Matrix is stepping into the intensifying competition for institutional stablecoin adoption, armed with a fresh $16 million private placement.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:51
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance
Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report
New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
REAL
$0.04836
+0.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
NOT
$0.002136
+0.09%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/26 04:18
SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up
SharpLink just upped the ante in the battle for Ethereum’s future by bringing in Joseph Chalom, the architect behind BlackRock’s $10B Ether ETF.
TAPS
$0.00233
-0.42%
ETH
$3,815.66
+0.39%
FUTURE
$0.11362
+3.26%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:09
Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today
XRP price retreated for the third consecutive day, approaching a local bear market as the crypto market sell-off intensified. Ripple (XRP) dropped and retested the important support level at $3, its lowest level in nearly a week. It has dropped…
RARE
$0.05683
-4.67%
XRP
$3.1713
-0.23%
WHY
$0.0000000375
+16.67%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 03:06
Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself
Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 02:44
No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support
OPTO Miner adds DOGE support, expanding its mobile cloud mining app for global crypto users. #sponsoredcontent
APP
$0.003888
-3.73%
CLOUD
$0.08865
+3.27%
XRP
$3.1713
-0.23%
DOGE
$0.23346
-0.89%
GEAR
$0.003525
+1.64%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 02:33
Roman Storm’s team expected to close case next week, developer may still testify
Reporting from the New York courtroom suggested that the Tornado Cash developer could wrap up his defense in a few days, but whether he would take the stand was still
STORM
$0.01392
-1.76%
MAY
$0.05413
-0.05%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 02:31
Trending News
More
Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce
Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session
TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion
Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson
Is crypto lending making a comeback?