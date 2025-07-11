2025-07-28 Monday

Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Pump.fun announced the completion of the acquisition of Solana's on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan, which is the platform's first acquisition transaction.
PANews2025/07/11 07:38
Former Bitfury Executive Jonathan Gould Confirmed by Senate as OCC Director

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Jonathan Gould, former chief legal officer of Bitfury, as the director of the
PANews2025/07/11 07:21
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Thursday that stablecoins will enhance competition in the payment system, which is a good thing.
PANews2025/07/11 07:13
Game development platform Remix completes $5 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Blockworks, the game development platform Remix has completed a $5 million seed round of financing, led by Archetype, with participation from Variant,
PANews2025/07/11 07:11
Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, the Party Committee of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on July 10
PANews2025/07/11 07:05
Florida Attorney General Investigates Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Promotions

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bloomberg, the Florida Attorney General's Office launched an investigation into Robinhood's cryptocurrency business, accusing the platform of using deceptive means to mislead
PANews2025/07/11 07:00
US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

Jonathan Gould will return to the OCC as Comptroller of the Currency to serve a five-year term following his nomination by US President Donald Trump.
PANews2025/07/11 06:17
Crypto scammer&#039;s sentence bumped to 12 years from 18 months for welshing on debt

Nicholas Truglia was initially sentenced to 18 months behind bars for carrying out SIM-swapping attacks against crypto investors.
PANews2025/07/11 06:16
Strategy could begin selling Bitcoin holdings as tax threats stir concerns

Strategy (MSTR) is modestly up on Thursday as the firm revealed that it could be forced to sell part of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings if subjected to a corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) on unrealized gains from its digital asset reserve.
Fxstreet2025/07/11 05:20
Roman Storm’s lawyers signal continuance if court allows hacker’s testimony

The Tornado Cash co-founder is scheduled to go to trial on Monday, but his defense attorneys are still waiting on rulings for motions over witnesses in the case.
PANews2025/07/11 04:26

Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce

Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion

Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson

Is crypto lending making a comeback?