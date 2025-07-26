2025-07-28 Monday

Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues

Dragonfly Capital may face charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its early investment in Tornado Cash, managing partner Haseeb Qureshi confirmed on Friday.
Fxstreet2025/07/26 09:00
Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official website of the U.S. Department of Justice, an Arizona woman (Christina Marie Chapman) was sentenced to 102 months in prison
PANews2025/07/26 08:53
Dragonfly responds to the U.S. Department of Justice's allegations of investing in Tornado Cash and will defend its rights if sued

PANews reported on July 26 that the U.S. Department of Justice is considering filing a lawsuit against Dragonfly for its investment in the Tornado Cash team in 2020. Haseeb Qureshi,
PANews2025/07/26 08:41
How does Base make $180,000 a day?

Author: Zack Pokorny Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News Base, created by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, is the most profitable platform in the Ethereum Layer2 (L2) network, and its daily revenue often
PANews2025/07/26 08:26
The largest PUMP institution private placement address completed PUMP liquidation, with a profit of approximately US$8.2 million

PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the largest $PUMP institutional private placement address transferred the last 8 billion $PUMP (US$20.11 million) to FalconX
PANews2025/07/26 08:22
A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
PANews2025/07/26 08:15
Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
PANews2025/07/26 07:59
DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case

A federal prosecutor let slip that the Department of Justice is still mulling charges against Dragonfly’s Tom Schmidt, before promptly asking the court to seal the comment.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 06:30
El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec

Changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin laws under the IMF agreement put the benefits of BTC even further out of reach for the average resident.
PANews2025/07/26 06:10
Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu

LILPEPE and BONK lead 2025’s memecoin surge while early LILPEPE holders target 21,375% returns. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/26 06:00

