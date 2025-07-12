MEXC Exchange
The internet’s new backbone isn’t Big Tech’s cloud—it’s DePIN | Opinion
The next generation of infrastructure won’t be built in server farms. It’ll be built by people. One node at a time.
Crypto.news
2025/07/12 14:44
Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for SIM Swapping to Steal $22 Million in Crypto
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Techinasia, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein increased Nicholas Truglia's sentence to 12 years for failing to fulfill an agreement to pay $20.4
PANews
2025/07/12 13:50
A new wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 118,856 HYPE
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 118,856 HYPE at US$46.27.
PANews
2025/07/12 13:15
Key Crypto Trade Groups Call For CLARITY Act’s Passage
Three leading crypto trade groups urged Congress to pass the CLARITY Act in a July 11 letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Crypto Trade Groups Urge Congress To Pass Crypto Legislation According to the Friday letter from Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, The Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone and President and Acting CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation Ji Hun Kim, the three digital asset policy collectives called on U.S. lawmakers to advance the “important” crypto legislation. 1/ United for CLARITY: The 3 leading U.S. digital asset trade groups — @BlockchainAssn , @crypto_council , and @DigitalChamber — are calling on Congress to pass the bipartisan CLARITY Act. It’s time for regulatory certainty. pic.twitter.com/AL7AdtvlQG — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) July 11, 2025 “The CLARITY Act represents meaningful progress toward the regulatory certainty needed for our industry to foster innovation and for blockchain technology to thrive in the U.S.,” the CEOs said. “Advancing this bipartisan market structure legislation sends a strong message that the U.S. is committed as the global leader in digital assets,” they added. If enacted, the CLARITY would largely see crypto regulatory responsibility delegated from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to the Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC). The move would mark a win for crypto proponents after years of the SEC’s regulation-by-enforcement approach and treatment of digital assets as securities. “As the conversation continues, we encourage the Senate to build on the momentum from the House and engage closely with industry stakeholders to bring bipartisan market structure legislation to the Senate floor as soon as possible,” the letter states. “We look forward to continuing to work with both chambers to help ensure U.S. leadership in digital assets.” Congress Braces For Dueling Crypto Weeks The blockchain trade groups’ letter comes ahead of the Republican Party’s purported “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill. However, Democratic lawmakers Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch unveiled on Friday that they would be launching their own “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” in opposition to Republicans’ crypto legislative efforts. “My Republican colleagues are eager to continue doing the bidding for the crypto industry while conveniently ignoring the vulnerabilities and opportunities for abuse that exist in crypto,” Congressman Lynch said.
CryptoNews
2025/07/12 13:00
OpenSea changed the X account avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture
PANews reported on July 12 that OpenSea's official X account changed its profile picture to a fat penguin-themed picture. Earlier news , Coinbase changed the profile picture of its X
PANews
2025/07/12 12:11
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $205 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 6 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$205 million yesterday (July 11, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews
2025/07/12 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $1.03 billion yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 7 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 11, Eastern Time) was US$1.03 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/12 11:54
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 700 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on July 12 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 10, Circle issued about 3.3 billion USDC, redeemed about 2.6 billion USDC, and the
PANews
2025/07/12 11:28
A smart money liquidated 141.77 WBTC, making a profit of about $1.822 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the smart money 0x5f6 bought 141.77 WBTC at US$104,478 a month ago, and sold all WBTC at an average price
PANews
2025/07/12 10:47
Linea Project Leader: Announcement later this month will be related to TGE
PANews reported on July 12 that Linea project leader Declan Fox tweeted that he is ready to deliver on the LINEA plan released in Bangkok and will release a detailed
PANews
2025/07/12 10:06
