Will SpacePay Finally Bring Real Utility to XRP?

XRP has maintained its position among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization while facing persistent questions about practical utility beyond financial institution partnerships. SpacePay's merchant payment platform could provide the retail adoption pathway XRP has needed to move beyond institutional use cases. The platform's $1.1 million presale funding shows market interest in practical cryptocurrency payment.