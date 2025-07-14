MEXC Exchange
CoinShares: Digital asset funds received $3.7 billion in inflows last week, the second-highest weekly inflow in history
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the latest report from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded an inflow of $3.7 billion last week, the second highest weekly inflow
PANews
2025/07/14 16:35
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$59,985,090.
PANews
2025/07/14 16:32
LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%. It had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop blockchain technology in the payment field.
According to PANews on July 14, Lianlian Digital (02598), a Hong Kong-listed company, closed up 23.51%, reaching a high of HK$14.2. According to previous news, LianLian Digital plans to raise
PANews
2025/07/14 16:30
Web3 builders are dangerously complacent about quantum risks | Opinion
Web3 was born from the idea that trust lies in math, not intermediaries. Quantum computing is about to test that creed.
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
Dolce & Gabbana USA cleared in $25m DGFamily NFT lawsuit
Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has secured a crucial win in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the brand failed to deliver promised benefits tied to its $25 million DGFamily NFT project. Court documents published on July 11 reveal that…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
AguilaTrades' long BTC profit exceeded $41 million, with a liquidation price of $108,680
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember’s monitoring, after experiencing consecutive losses, trader AguilaTrades not only made up for the previous loss of $34.18 million by relying on
PANews
2025/07/14 16:11
Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?
Author: Zhou Ziqi (City University of Hong Kong) In 2015, the launch of the Ethereum mainnet opened up a new era of smart contracts for blockchain technology and laid the
PANews
2025/07/14 16:01
Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital’s two wallets on the Hyperliquid platform have accumulated losses of more than $107 million due to shorting crypto
PANews
2025/07/14 15:52
Smart money made over $20 million on TRUMP and ZEREBRO and bought $276,000 of AVA in 10 days
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart whale who had made $18.2 million and $2 million by investing in TRUMP and ZEREBRO respectively, has recently
PANews
2025/07/14 15:44
Telegram becomes a full launchpad with Orbitt 2.0
Token launches are now even simpler. Learn how one Telegram bot combines creation, liquidity, and visibility, without developers, dashboards, or centralized exchanges. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:36
