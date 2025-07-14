MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Lloyds Bank, Aberdeen Investments partner with crypto exchange Archax to allow digital assets as collateral for FX contracts
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and fund management company Aberdeen Investments have reached a cooperation with the crypto exchange Archax to allow
BANK
$0.06152
+6.08%
FUND
$0.02323
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:24
@qwatio once again opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, having previously accumulated losses of $25.8 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio returned again and opened a BTC short position with a 40x leverage. Previously, he had accumulated
BTC
$118,256.24
-0.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:18
Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun’s PUMP token
Wintermute may be one of the market makers behind Pump.fun’s PUMP token, with on-chain data showing test transfers ahead of its expected launch on open markets. Wintermute, one of the most active market makers in the crypto space, appears to…
SPACE
$0.1666
-6.50%
MAY
$0.05421
+0.09%
TOKEN
$0.01729
-0.63%
PUMP
$0.00272
+1.53%
FUN
$0.013043
+0.94%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:15
U.K-listed Vaultz Capital raises $1.34m of capital to buy more Bitcoin
The publicly-listed Vaultz Capital has completed a fundraising worth £1 million in ordinary shares. The company will use it to buy more Bitcoin for its reserves. In a recent press release, the digital asset operating company has announced that it…
MORE
$0.10014
-1.11%
U
$0.01181
-1.82%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:14
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it has successfully raised 1 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:12
Tao Alpha, a British listed company, purchased 28.56 BTC for the first time
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Tao Alpha (soon to be renamed Satsuma Technology), a British listed company, announced its first purchase of 28.56 BTC.
BTC
$118,256.24
-0.04%
TAO
$414.86
-2.29%
ALPHA
$0.01526
-0.78%
SOON
$0.1463
+0.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:11
Only one cryptocurrency set to lead stablecoin hype, Electric Capital says
Stablecoins are booming, and one cryptocurrency could quietly become the foundation of a new dollar-based economy, analysts at Electric Capital say. Despite widespread talk about “de-dollarization,” the global thirst for U.S. dollars is far from disappearing. In fact, it’s reaching…
HYPE
$45.35
+6.45%
U
$0.01181
-1.82%
FAR
$0.000229
+5.04%
TALK
$0.0801
+6.80%
FACT
$2.91
+0.34%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:10
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Savvy Mining now lets XRP holders mine directly via the cloud, no conversions, hardware, or hassle, unlocking a new way to grow value from XRP beyond payments. #partnercontent
GROW
$0.0091
+1.11%
CLOUD
$0.08828
+2.93%
XRP
$3.1708
+0.06%
NOW
$0.00672
-2.89%
VIA
$0.0166
+1.21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:09
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
Vietnam Blockchain Week is fully upgraded Following two successful events in 2023 and 2024, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week will usher in a new chapter in 2025 with a
GM
$0.01092
-0.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:07
A whale has withdrawn about $120 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three days
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet has withdrawn 23,562 ETH since the last update, worth approximately US$70.82 million. In the past
WALLET
$0.0205
+3.90%
ETH
$3,810
+0.39%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:05
Trending News
More
Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce
Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session
TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion
Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson
Is crypto lending making a comeback?