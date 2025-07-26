MEXC Exchange
US media: DOGE plans to use AI to remove 50% of regulations before Trump's first anniversary in office
PANews reported on July 26 that according to The Washington Post and four government officials, the U.S. Government Efficiency Department (DOGE) is using a new artificial intelligence tool designed to
PANews
2025/07/26 21:51
DeFi Technologies common stock options trading now available on Nasdaq
PANews reported on July 26 that according to PRNewswire, the decentralized financial listed company DeFi Technologies announced that the company's common stock options trading has been listed on Nasdaq, with
PANews
2025/07/26 21:48
AI firm Quantum Solutions plans $350m Bitcoin purchase
Quantum Solutions is positioning itself as a pioneer among Japanese firms by launching an ambitious plan to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin over the next year.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 21:30
SDIC Capital: Pay close attention to market opportunities in virtual asset trading services in Hong Kong and coordinate related work
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cailianshe, SDIC Capital said on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary SDIC Securities International Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. is closely following
PANews
2025/07/26 21:25
Minsheng Securities: Building a stablecoin-RWA ecological closed loop, and the listing of related assets on the chain is expected to open the curtain of the Web3.0 era
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Jinshi, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that the strong combination of government and enterprises has built an ecological closed loop
PANews
2025/07/26 20:59
Next week’s macro outlook: Fed decision + non-farm “super week” coming
PANews reported on July 26 that this week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices continued to hit record highs under favorable catalysts such as the US-Japan trade agreement and the
PANews
2025/07/26 20:54
Huddle01 — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Huddle01 is a decentralized real-time communication network (dRTC) built on Arbitrum. The project has raised $4.4 million in funding from Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov, Hivemind, and others. Recently, the team launched a new phase of the testnet — HUDL Testnet Act II: The Nexus Chapter 2, where users can already start engaging in activities. In […] Сообщение Huddle01 — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/26 20:43
Ankr’s Asphere launches new Solana blockchain service for enterprise clients
Asphere, the enterprise arm of Ankr, has launched Solana Permissioned Environments, offering blockchain networks tailored for enterprises.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 20:18
A whale deposited 11.37 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 2x leveraged long position in XRP, SOL, and BONK
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 11.37 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open 2x leveraged XRP, SOL and BONK long orders.
PANews
2025/07/26 20:03
China proposes to establish a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, with initial consideration of setting up its headquarters in Shanghai
PANews reported on July 26 that according to a report by Xinhua News Agency quoted by Jinshi, the Chinese government proposed to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. This
PANews
2025/07/26 19:23
