MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dow slips 100 points as Wall Street weighs CPI, tariffs
U.S. stocks opened lower as investors weighed macroeconomic conditions, particularly upcoming inflation data and tariff concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which posted strong gains last week, was down 100 points on the day. Losses in early trading added to…
GAINS
$0.02766
+7.45%
U
$0.01181
-1.82%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 21:56
CMB International obtains virtual asset license in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 14 that according to a report from Securities Times, the reporter learned from CMB International Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CMB International") that CMB
VIRTUAL
$1.5099
-4.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:51
Plasma: XPL public sale to start at 21:00 on July 17
According to PANews on July 14, Plasma posted on the X platform that the XPL public sale will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 17 (21:00 Beijing Time),
M
$0.3527
+10.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:47
Bernstein: Crypto bull market may continue until 2026, Bitcoin is expected to reach $200,000 by the end of this year or early next year
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Bernstein analysts expect the crypto bull market to continue until early 2026 and reiterated their prediction that "Bitcoin will reach
MAY
$0.05421
+0.09%
BULL
$0.003891
-2.82%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:46
Tether announced as sponsor of Thailand cybersecurity hackathon
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, stablecoin issuer Tether announced that it will become the gold sponsor of the Cyber Warrior Hackathon in Thailand in
CYBER
$1.6936
-1.41%
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:35
Ondo Finance announces acquisition of Strangelove to accelerate full-stack RWA platform development
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced today the acquisition of blockchain development company Strangelove, whose experienced team has unique
RWA
$0.003752
+11.60%
ONDO
$1.01061
-2.49%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:32
Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm's money laundering trial begins on Monday and is expected to last four weeks
PANews reported on July 14 that according to CoinDesk, the criminal money laundering case of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm is scheduled to begin on Monday morning local time. If
STORM
$0.01392
-1.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:29
Strategy’s $472m Bitcoin splurge pushes holdings past 600k BTC: what’s next?
Strategy’s latest Bitcoin haul didn’t come from profits; it came from stock sales. With $17.78 billion in MSTR shares still available, the firm’s equity-to-crypto pipeline shows no signs of drying up. The question now: How much higher will Saylor go?…
BTC
$118,200.02
-0.09%
T
$0.01796
-2.60%
NOW
$0.0067
-2.89%
GO
$0.00143
-5.92%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 21:26
Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks
TOKEN
$0.01729
-0.68%
VIA
$0.0166
+0.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:22
The whale who once sold low and bought high and caused huge losses sold 18,000 ETH in exchange for 55.34 million U half an hour ago.
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who had previously lost 16,452 ETH through a low-sell high-buy, sold 18,000 ETH
U
$0.01181
-1.82%
ETH
$3,807.78
+0.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 21:12
Trending News
More
Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce
Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session
TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion
Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson
Is crypto lending making a comeback?