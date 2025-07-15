MEXC Exchange
EigenLayer and Ether.fi have both transformed, is the staking narrative over?
Written by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In the first half of 2024, the concept of secondary returns set off a market frenzy, and "re-staking" once became a core topic
PANews
2025/07/15 10:00
Market news: Nvidia says it will resume sales in China in H20
PANews July 15 news, market news: Nvidia (NVDA.O) said it will resume H20 sales in China and announced the launch of a new, fully compliant GPU for China. The US
PANews
2025/07/15 09:52
Data: 4,500 Bitcoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital, about $537 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Whale Alert , at 9:42 Beijing time, 4,500 bitcoins (about US$537 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital .
PANews
2025/07/15 09:50
Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%
According to PANews on July 15, Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks rose at the opening, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rose by more than 21%, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose
PANews
2025/07/15 09:41
Theo launches thBill, connecting on-chain capital with U.S. Treasuries through technical integration with Fundbridge, Libeara and other institutions
Theo, an institutional investment platform, announced the official launch of its Beta version and the launch of its core product thBill. Through technical integration with Libeara, asset management giant Wellington
PANews
2025/07/15 09:34
Smart money bought PUMP in large quantities, making a short-term profit of $60,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Aunt Ai , @FlippingProfits , a wallet that had accumulated a profit of $ 17.29 million in $TRUMP , $MELANIA , $LIBRA
PANews
2025/07/15 09:30
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid, simultaneously buying PUMP and opening a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale deposited $5 million USDC into HyperLiquid , bought 423 million PUMPs for $2.3 million, and opened a
PANews
2025/07/15 09:04
Or two multi-signature wallets belonging to the same entity spent more than $100 million to purchase 33,366 ETH
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, two multi-signature wallets (possibly belonging to the same entity) spent a total of $100.54 million to purchase 33,366 ETH at
PANews
2025/07/15 08:56
Coinbase will also add support for Pump.fun (PUMP) on the Solana network
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will soon support Pump.fun (PUMP) assets on the Solana network (SPL tokens). Earlier today, Coinbase announced that it will
PANews
2025/07/15 08:41
Antalpha Appoints Derar Islim as Chief Operating Officer
PANews reported on July 15 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings ( NASDAQ: ANTA ) announced the appointment of Derar Islim as the company's Chief Operating Officer and
PANews
2025/07/15 08:36
Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce
Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session
TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion
Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson
Is crypto lending making a comeback?