2025-07-28 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ant Financial’s blockchain platform Jovay launches testnet, mainnet to be launched in Q4

Ant Financial’s blockchain platform Jovay launches testnet, mainnet to be launched in Q4

PANews reported on July 15 that the Jovay test network, a blockchain platform created by Ant Digits, has been officially launched, targeting institutional-level scenarios such as RWA. Jovay adopts a
Autonomi
ANT$0.05+4.16%
Allo
RWA$0.003739+11.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 12:18
Terra Nexus and Sinohydro Bureau 6 reach cooperation to promote the commercialization of RWA project WFCA

Terra Nexus and Sinohydro Bureau 6 reach cooperation to promote the commercialization of RWA project WFCA

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Bitcoin.com, Dubai-based Terra Nexus and Sinohydro Bureau 6 Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop mineral resources in West
Terraport
TERRA$0.00304+1.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026436+6.38%
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.0000000000071-73.10%
Allo
RWA$0.003739+11.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 12:17
Returning to the road of "world computer", a brief analysis of Ethereum's five major technical strategies for the future

Returning to the road of "world computer", a brief analysis of Ethereum's five major technical strategies for the future

Based on Ethereum's technical roadmap for the next two years, we share some "technical breakthroughs" that may support prices (specially provided by E Guards): 1) zkEVM layer1 integration Implementation timeline:
Major
MAJOR$0.16573-3.04%
MAY
MAY$0.05421+0.09%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11358+3.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 12:00
Greenland (Asia) Securities has been approved to upgrade its Hong Kong digital asset business license

Greenland (Asia) Securities has been approved to upgrade its Hong Kong digital asset business license

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Greenland Group, Greenland (Asia) Securities, a subsidiary of Greenland Group, has recently been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission for
Share
PANews2025/07/15 11:59
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $297 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $297 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $297 million, recording net inflows for
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-84.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00015999+33.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 11:54
Ethereum spot ETF received $259 million in inflows yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows

Ethereum spot ETF received $259 million in inflows yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $259 million, recording net inflows for
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-84.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00015999+33.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 11:53
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Falls Below $117K as Traders Lock In Profits After All-Time High Rally

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Falls Below $117K as Traders Lock In Profits After All-Time High Rally

The crypto market is showing bearish signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 5%. Bitcoin is down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,000, after touching $123,100 yesterday. Ethereum has also slipped today as it trades below $3,000. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07947-2.19%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1956+0.56%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/15 11:43
Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Hungary has updated its Criminal Code, imposing potential prison sentences for those using or running unauthorized crypto exchanges.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00671-2.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 11:41
Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/15 11:41
BTC Fossil Hands Transferred Another 1,500 BTC, Cumulative BTC Transferred Exceeds $2.1 Billion

BTC Fossil Hands Transferred Another 1,500 BTC, Cumulative BTC Transferred Exceeds $2.1 Billion

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ai Yi, the number of BTC transferred from the BTC fossil holder who held the BTC for 14 years to Galaxy Digital
Bitcoin
BTC$118,154-0.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1355-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 11:17

Trending News

More

Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce

Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion

Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson

Is crypto lending making a comeback?