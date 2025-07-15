MEXC Exchange
Community News: Backpack will open a debt claim channel for FTX users in China and Russia
PANews reported on July 15 that according to AB Kuai.Dong, multiple sources said Backpack plans to launch a bond market function to take over the claims of Chinese and Russian
PANews
2025/07/15 15:33
A giant whale sold $3.52 million of FARTCOIN in exchange for nearly 600 million PUMP
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale recently sold 2.75 million FARTCOINs, worth about $3.52 million, to purchase 59.857 million PUMP tokens. Currently, the
PANews
2025/07/15 15:26
Aqua 1, which previously invested $100 million in WLFI governance tokens, was revealed to be associated with Web3port
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Beincrypto, the source of funds for World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized financial project supported by Trump, was exposed to be suspicious.
PANews
2025/07/15 15:25
Berachain shares new Proof of Liquidity proposal with 33% incentives going to BERA rewards
Berachain mainnet has shared a proposal containing details about its Proof of Liquidity upgrade which would set aside 33% of PoL incentives to the BERA rewards model. Shared on the mainnet’s public forum, the proposal is meant to introduce a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 15:20
Standard Chartered Bank Launches Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot Trading Services for Institutional Clients
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Reuters, Standard Chartered Bank launched Bitcoin and Ethereum spot trading services for institutional clients through its UK branch to meet the growing
PANews
2025/07/15 15:12
Analysis: Bitcoin short liquidations climb, approaching $122,000 resistance
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Matrixport analysis, the volume of short liquidations of Bitcoin has increased significantly recently, approaching the highs of early November 2024. At that
PANews
2025/07/15 15:04
After years of tokenization experience, Standard Chartered's incubation platform Libeara has a global ambition for RWA
Author: Nancy, PANews Tokenization is rapidly moving from concept to practice, becoming a high-frequency buzzword in the global financial field. Both crypto-native institutions and traditional financial giants are now exploring
PANews
2025/07/15 15:00
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters warns cryptocurrency bill could spark massive fraud
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, U.S. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters once again publicly opposed the GENIUS and Clarity cryptocurrency bills, warning that these bills could
PANews
2025/07/15 14:39
Market News: Oracle to invest $1 billion in cloud and AI services in Amsterdam
PANews reported on July 15 that market news: Oracle (ORCL.N) will invest US$1 billion in cloud services and artificial intelligence services in Amsterdam.
PANews
2025/07/15 14:38
LA sheriff deputies admit to helping crypto ‘Godfather’ extort victims
The Justice Department says two LA Sheriff deputies admitted to helping extort victims, including for a local crypto mogul, while working their private security side hustles.
PANews
2025/07/15 14:28
