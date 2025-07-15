2025-07-28 Monday

The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion

If Europe succeeds in this endeavor, it will be proof that it’s possible to enjoy global connectivity without the double-edged sword that is globalization.
Crypto.news2025/07/15 16:36
South Korean court clears Wemade ex-CEO in Wemix manipulation case

After nearly a year of legal proceedings, a South Korean court acquitted former Wemade CEO Jang Hyun-guk of market manipulation charges.
WEMIX
WEMIX$1.0375-5.25%
PANews2025/07/15 16:35
A whale transferred another 5,360 BTC to Galaxy within half an hour, with a total transfer amount of 4.16 billion US dollars in BTC

PANews reported on July 15 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, a whale transferred 5,360 bitcoins to Galaxy in batches in the past half hour. At present, the total amount transferred
Bitcoin
BTC$118,148.72-0.14%
PANews2025/07/15 16:22
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$45.2449 million

PANews reported on July 15 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5065-4.36%
PANews2025/07/15 16:16
Big beautiful bill act reshapes crypto landscape; SAVVY MINING emerges as top player

As the Big and Beautiful Act reshapes global finance, investors are turning to cloud mining, and SAVVY MINING is emerging as the go-to platform for stable, passive crypto income. #partnercontent
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04619+1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000965-0.51%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0882+2.80%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00143-5.92%
Crypto.news2025/07/15 16:14
Hilbert Group receives 233 Bitcoins from Deus X Capital as part of crypto asset pool

PANews reported on July 15 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it had received 233 bitcoins (approximately 300 million Swedish kronor) from Deus X Capital as part of
Particl
PART$0.176+0.11%
PANews2025/07/15 16:09
Chinese state-owned firms tasked with studying stablecoin launch feasibility: report

Chinese officials have ordered state-owned digital service providers and financial entities to study the feasibility of launching yuan-pegged stablecoins. According to a recent report from South China Morning Post, insiders say that government officials are currently focusing on the possibility…
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.43%
Crypto.news2025/07/15 16:07
Berachain proposes PoL v2 proposal to reallocate 33% of PoL rewards allocated to BGT to BERA income module

PANews reported on July 15 that the Berachain team proposed PoL v2, planning to provide BERA token holders with a more direct path to earnings. According to the proposal, 33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10063-0.43%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2321-2.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01725-0.91%
BERA
BERA$2.184-2.41%
PANews2025/07/15 15:51
Two Los Angeles deputies charged in civil rights cases, one tied to crypto ‘Godfather’

Two Los Angeles deputies have been charged in a civil rights conspiracy involving a jailed crypto entrepreneur known as “The Godfather” who used off-duty officers to target his rivals. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that LASD deputy…
U Coin
U$0.01181-1.74%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007366+5.84%
Crypto.news2025/07/15 15:51
Will there be another DOGE or SHIB? This memecoin below $0.002 has what it takes

Could the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu already be here? One memecoin under $0.002, Little Pepe, is gaining serious buzz as the next big breakout. #partnercontent
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000732+3.82%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-1.11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001368-1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23345-0.62%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.00000013+17.11%
Crypto.news2025/07/15 15:41

