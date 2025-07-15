2025-07-28 Monday

South Korea's National Health Insurance Corporation executive sentenced to 15 years in prison for embezzling 4.6 billion won and squandering it on crypto futures investments

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SBS, Choi, the head of the financial management team of the National Health Insurance Corporation of Korea, was sentenced to 15 years
PANews2025/07/15 18:24
NYSE Arca Approves Listing and Registration Application for ProShares Ultra XRP ETF

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the New York Stock Exchange Arca (NYSE Arca) approved the listing and registration application of ProShares Ultra XRP ETF (trading code:
PANews2025/07/15 18:16
South Korea's National Tax Service Director Candidate: Will Regulate Cryptocurrency Transaction Record Collection System to Combat Tax Evasion

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's National Tax Service Director-General candidate Ren Guangxuan (transliteration) said at a personnel hearing held by the National
PANews2025/07/15 18:09
Crypto infrastructure company Function completes $10 million seed round of financing, led by Galaxy Digital

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the crypto infrastructure company Function (formerly Ignition) completed a $10 million seed round of financing, led by Galaxy Digital, with participation
PANews2025/07/15 18:03
IOSG: Exploring the prediction market and its competitive landscape through Kalshi

Author: Mario @IOSG Background Prediction markets are a type of speculative market that trades based on the results of future events. Their core function is to aggregate scattered information through
PANews2025/07/15 18:00
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin volatility will continue to decline as adoption increases

PANews July 15 news, according to CoinDesk, Deutsche Bank released a report on Tuesday saying that as mainstream acceptance increases, Bitcoin is widely adopted by enterprises, retail investors and governments,
PANews2025/07/15 17:56
Circle CEO: Major institutions agree that stablecoins are the future trend of global capital flows

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in an interview with CNBC that stablecoins now allow people to trade as easily as sending
PANews2025/07/15 17:47
GM Vietnam 2025 to Take Place in Vietnam’s Capital

GM Vietnam 2025 Blockchain Week will be held in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi from August 1 to 2, 2025. The organizers of the event in a conversation with Incrypted noted that the event will be attended by more than 12,000 participants who will be able to hear from more than 200 speakers. The event […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 to Take Place in Vietnam’s Capital появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/15 17:46
Vitalik: The best way to build L2 is to make full use of the characteristics of L1 and simplify its own logic

PANews reported on July 15 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote on the X platform that the best way to build an L2 network is to make full use of
PANews2025/07/15 17:40
James Wynn deposited $468,000 into HyperLiquid and opened a 40x leveraged BTC long position

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn deposited 467,999 US dollars into HyperLiquid and opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage. The
PANews2025/07/15 17:37

Trending News

Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce

Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion

Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson

Is crypto lending making a comeback?