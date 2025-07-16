2025-07-28 Monday

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly stated on the X platform that "Chair Powell must resign.", calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to resign.
U Coin
U$0.01181-1.74%
PANews2025/07/16 08:30
A newly created wallet withdrew 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX. In the past four days, a total of more than $200 million in ETH has been withdrawn from FalconX.

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Onchain Lens , a newly created wallet has just withdrawn 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX , worth about $83.18 million. In the past
PANews2025/07/16 08:28
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 5,188 ETH 10 hours ago, with a total holding of 300,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming 's purchases are still ongoing. 10 hours ago, the agency purchased another 5,188 ETH (about $15.86 million) through Coinbase
PANews2025/07/16 08:09
Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?

1. The core breakthrough of PoL v2: from liquidity incentives to value closed loop The "mainnet asset dilemma" of traditional public chains has existed for a long time. Although tokens
PANews2025/07/16 08:00
UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the official website of the British government, the British government announced a strategy for the digitalization of wholesale financial markets, which explicitly
PANews2025/07/16 07:58
Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 16 that on-chain information showed that Pump.Fun had allegedly transferred 98,000 SOLs, worth approximately US$16 million, to the repurchase address. Earlier, there was market news that
PANews2025/07/16 07:55
Jonathan Gould Inaugurated as 32nd Director of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Jonathan V. Gould was sworn in as the
PANews2025/07/16 07:46
Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%

PANews July 16 news, US President Trump said on Tuesday that tariff letters for smaller countries will be sent out soon, adding that tariffs of "a little over 10%" may
PANews2025/07/16 07:40
Cantor Fitzgerald plans to reach a SPAC deal worth more than $4 billion with Bitcoin pioneer

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the Financial Times, Cantor Fitzgerald is in late-stage negotiations with Adam Back , an early Bitcoin supporter and founder of Blockstream Capital,
PANews2025/07/16 07:31
Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry

PANews reported on July 16 that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, said: Cryptocurrency will grow into an industry worth (at least) trillions of dollars. I like Musk's
PANews2025/07/16 07:26

