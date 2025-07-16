2025-07-28 Monday

Bitcoin spot ETFs received $403 million in inflows yesterday, marking the ninth consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $403 million on July 15 (EST), of which BlackRock's IBIT had a
PANews2025/07/16 11:56
Ethereum spot ETF received $192 million in inflows yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 15, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $192 million, recording net inflows for
PANews2025/07/16 11:54
Hong Kong-listed company Jiufang Zhitou plans to raise HK$746 million through rights issue to invest in stablecoin operators

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Jiufang Investment announced that it plans to allot up to 20
PANews2025/07/16 11:51
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: China's AI models are "world-class" and China's open source AI is a catalyst for global progress

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun said: Artificial intelligence helps Chinese platforms such as Tencent Holdings. Models like DeepSeek, Alibaba and Tencent are
PANews2025/07/16 11:40
The crypto market rose across the board, with ETH leading the gains by nearly 5%, and BTC falling back to $117,000

PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors of the crypto market rebounded today, with ETH rising 4.89% to $3,100, leading the mainstream currencies; BTC fell
PANews2025/07/16 11:06
Fantasy.top, the ecological "flag bearer", has left. What happened to Blast?

By KarenZ, Foresight News In the early morning of July 15th, Beijing time, the Blast ecosystem decentralized card game Fantasy.top announced that it will migrate to the Base ecosystem and
PANews2025/07/16 11:00
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

According to PANews on July 16, the intraday trends of Hong Kong-listed stablecoin concept stocks were differentiated, with Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rising more than 7.5%, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising more
PANews2025/07/16 10:28
Uniswap President and COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PANews reported on July 16 that Mary-Catherine Lader said she will start a new career chapter after serving as Uniswap president and COO for four years. She said that since
PANews2025/07/16 10:19
HashKey Chain mainnet launches Paimon SpaceX tokenized special purpose fund

HashKey Chain announced that it has successfully deployed $SPCX (Paimon SpaceX SPV Token), a tokenized special purpose fund share of SpaceX, a US space exploration technology company, on its mainnet.
PANews2025/07/16 10:18
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Sina Finance, Pandu Co., Ltd. announced that its Pandu Bitcoin ETF ( 02818.HK ) will be officially listed on the Hong Kong
PANews2025/07/16 10:16

