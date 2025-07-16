2025-07-28 Monday

Michigan town puts pre-emptive curbs on crypto ATMs

Michigan town puts pre-emptive curbs on crypto ATMs

The town of Grosse Pointe Farms has no crypto ATMs, but has regulated them anyway, requiring registration, warnings and limits on kiosks.
PANews2025/07/16 13:47
Cantor Fitzgerald to Finalize $4B Bitcoin Acquisition Deal With Blockstream Founder: Report

Cantor Fitzgerald to Finalize $4B Bitcoin Acquisition Deal With Blockstream Founder: Report

Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and Blockstream Capital founder Adam Back are reportedly working on a SPAC merger valued at approximately $4 billion. Brandon Lutnick, the Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, is in “late-stage talks” with Back on a direct Bitcoin transfer deal, exceeding $3 billion, sources told the Financial Times . Cantor Equity Partners 1, a special-purpose acquisition company, would issue new shares to Back in exchange for 30,000 Bitcoin. Further, the company seeks to raise $800 million in outside capital for additional Bitcoin purchases, the report said. Following the completion of the transaction, the vehicle will be renamed BSTR Holdings. Cantor Equity Partners 1 launched in January with $200 million from its IPO to target crypto investments. JUST IN: Cantor Fitzgerald is nearing a $4B SPAC deal with @adam3us & @Blockstream to acquire 30,000+ BTC. ➤ #Bitcoin contributed for equity ➤ Up to $800M in additional capital raised ➤ Mirrors $3.6B SoftBank–Tether venture Another major move in the rise of corporate… pic.twitter.com/pzfiEgHhdg — Bitcoin For Corporations (@BitcoinForCorps) July 15, 2025 Cantor’s Growing Institutional Interest in Bitcoin The deal, if completed, would mirror a $3.6 billion Bitcoin acquisition in April , directed by Lutnick that involves Soft Bank and Tether. Brandon Lutnick took over as chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald early this year, after his father, Howard Lutnick, joined the Trump administration as commerce secretary. Cantor’s combined SPAC, BSTR Holdings and Twenty One Capital, could accumulate nearly $10 billion in Bitcoin this year. Additionally, in the Cantor-Blockstream deal, the investment banking giant would partner with one of the crypto industry’s earliest supporters – Adam Back. Back, who has long championed institutional adoption as a path to “hyperbitcoinization,” has personally funded several Bitcoin-focused companies. In June, he funded a $15 million convertible bond for Swedish health technology and bitcoin treasury company H100 Group, which has plans to stockpile Bitcoin . Crypto Investors Turn to SPAC or Reverse Mergers Several crypto investors are turning to SPACs to publicly list their crypto ventures. Recently, Trump’s crypto adviser, David Bailey-led Nakamoto Holdings announced that it had raised $51.5 million for its own Bitcoin treasury firm, which it plans to take public via merger with KindlyMD. Last month, Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company will go public through a SPAC with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. If completed, the Cantor SPAC deal would become the latest in a series of high-profile deals to buy Bitcoin.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 13:33
Whale 8a5nSU sold $PUMP and made a profit of $3.416 million

Whale 8a5nSU sold $PUMP and made a profit of $3.416 million

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain , whale 8a5nSU invested a total of $ 5 million USDC through 5 wallets to participate in the $PUMP public sale
PANews2025/07/16 13:22
Trump personally appointed Powell 7 years ago, but now he is trying his best to force him to resign

Trump personally appointed Powell 7 years ago, but now he is trying his best to force him to resign

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Can “renovation” also remove the Chairman of the Federal Reserve? Trump began to "bombard" Powell during the election, and now he is using the
PANews2025/07/16 13:00
OpenAI: ChatGPT users are experiencing increased error rates, and the company team is working to implement mitigation measures

OpenAI: ChatGPT users are experiencing increased error rates, and the company team is working to implement mitigation measures

PANews reported on July 16, market news: OpenAI said that it has discovered that ChatGPT users are experiencing increased error rates, and the company team is working hard to implement
PANews2025/07/16 12:29
The jury of Tornado Cash co-founded Storm is composed of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31.

The jury of Tornado Cash co-founded Storm is composed of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31.

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the first day of the trial of Tornado Cash co-founder Storm has ended. The jury consists of 7 women and
PANews2025/07/16 12:27
Shanghai adds 5 registered generative artificial intelligence services

Shanghai adds 5 registered generative artificial intelligence services

PANews reported on July 16 that as of July 14, Shanghai had added 5 generative AI services that had completed registration, and a total of 100 generative AI services had
PANews2025/07/16 12:16
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote

Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote

US President Donald Trump steps in to revive momentum for crypto legislation in the US House of Representatives. On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill.
Fxstreet2025/07/16 12:13
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 16, 2025 – Bitcoin Rally Eases, Ethereum Holds Above $3,100 on Institutional Demand

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 16, 2025 – Bitcoin Rally Eases, Ethereum Holds Above $3,100 on Institutional Demand

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 3%. Bitcoin is up 0.2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,400, after touching $123,100 earlier this week. Meanwhile Ethereum is up 5.8%, holding strong above $3,100 on institutional inflows. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 12:10
Trump personally supervises the battle, and "Crypto Week" is unexpectedly cold

Trump personally supervises the battle, and "Crypto Week" is unexpectedly cold

Author: BitpushNews "Crypto Week", which was seen as the "highlight moment" of the cryptocurrency industry in Washington, suffered a setback on Tuesday, when three cryptocurrency regulatory bills pushed by Trump
PANews2025/07/16 12:00

