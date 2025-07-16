2025-07-28 Monday

Bulgaria's 2018 Bitcoin Sales Cost It $25 Billion in Debt Repayment

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Bulgarian government disposed of a batch of confiscated bitcoins in 2018, which, calculated at the current market price, has exceeded
PANews2025/07/16 20:47
The giant whale AguilaTrades increased its BTC 20x long position to $476 million this evening

PANews reported on July 16 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the giant whale AguilaTrades increased its BTC 20x long position back to US$476 million this evening. The
Bitcoin
BTC$118,118.72-0.18%
PANews2025/07/16 20:39
GMX: GLP's funds on Arbitrum have been fully recovered

PANews reported on July 16 that GMX officially announced the follow-up progress of the GMX V1 vulnerability attack on Arbitrum worth about $42 million. After successful negotiations, GLP's funds on
GMX
GMX$13.61+0.44%
PANews2025/07/16 20:35
The annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, and the monthly rate of PPI in June was 0%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, which was expected to be 2.5%, and the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1749+37.82%
PANews2025/07/16 20:31
GameStop Considers Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Trading Cards, Collectibles

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday that due to rising costs, the company
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007214-7.17%
PANews2025/07/16 20:27
U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman: House has the votes to push three cryptocurrency measures

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Hill, chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, said that we have enough votes to promote the stablecoin bill, and
U Coin
U$0.0118-1.83%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013853-8.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03842-0.33%
PANews2025/07/16 20:24
A whale deposited 2.73 million USDC into HypeLiquid and opened a BTC short position with 20x leverage

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 2.73 million USDC into HypeLiquid and opened a BTC short position with 20x leverage.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,118.72-0.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.02%
PANews2025/07/16 20:21
Crypto research firm Delphi Digital launches free AI research platform Delphi Intelligence

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Forbes, crypto research institution Delphi Digital launched its first free AI research platform, Delphi Intelligence. The platform integrates its two-year AI accelerator
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1353-1.09%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011149+12.73%
PANews2025/07/16 20:17
LiveOne, a US-listed company, launches $8.9 million IPO, deploys Bitcoin profit strategy

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, LiveOne, a US-listed company, announced an $8.9 million public offering plan to provide financial support for the launch of
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.43%
PANews2025/07/16 20:13
Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp plans to allocate 20% of its reserve funds to Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp has begun to incorporate Bitcoin into its fund reserve strategy, and plans to
FUND
FUND$0.02323--%
COPPER
COPPER$0.0000000000002709-20.62%
PANews2025/07/16 20:09

