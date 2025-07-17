2025-07-28 Monday

CME Group has made it clear that it will not launch memecoin derivatives and is considering 24/7 crypto trading

CME Group has made it clear that it will not launch memecoin derivatives and is considering 24/7 crypto trading

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , the world's largest derivatives exchange CME Group said that due to the lack of practical application scenarios, there is currently
PANews2025/07/17 08:44
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec, Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol Orca is planning to launch its new Launchpad (token issuance platform) in late July
PANews2025/07/17 08:39
Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars

Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , three Ethereum whales are actively buying ETH . Among them, whale " 0x52e " spent $15.79 million to buy
PANews2025/07/17 08:36
James Wynn has closed his BTC long position of 40 times, making a profit of $368,100

James Wynn has closed his BTC long position of 40 times, making a profit of $368,100

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) has closed his BTC 40x long position, making a profit of $368,100, and has
PANews2025/07/17 08:25
World Liberty Fi spent tens of millions of dollars to buy 3007.4 Ethereum in the past 9 hours

World Liberty Fi spent tens of millions of dollars to buy 3007.4 Ethereum in the past 9 hours

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , World Liberty Fi spent $10 million USDC in the past 9 hours and purchased 3,007.4 Ethereum at a price
PANews2025/07/17 08:04
As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in

As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in

On July 15, Coinbase Wallet officially announced that it would release a "major update" the next day. Previously, Base chain co-founder Jesse Pollak also spoke on the X platform, saying
PANews2025/07/17 08:00
UK MPs call for ban on cryptocurrency political donations

UK MPs call for ban on cryptocurrency political donations

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, several British MPs have recently called for a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies for political donations, fearing that they are
PANews2025/07/17 08:00
Procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill in U.S. House reaches deadlock

Procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill in U.S. House reaches deadlock

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the procedural votes of the U.S. House of Representatives, which were originally scheduled to advance three important cryptocurrency legislations during
PANews2025/07/17 07:52
SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 10,614 Ethereum worth $35.62 million

SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 10,614 Ethereum worth $35.62 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 10,614 Ethereum to its ETH strategy reserve, worth $35.62 million. Currently, the company holds a total
PANews2025/07/17 07:46
Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic

Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic

PANews reported on July 17 that the Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic activity grew slightly from the end of May to the beginning of July. The economic outlook is neutral
PANews2025/07/17 07:33

