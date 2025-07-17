2025-07-28 Monday

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 17, 2025 – Altcoin Mania is Here, ETH Crosses $3.3K, XRP Holds Above $3

Ethereum has surged past the $3,300 mark, currently trading at $3,339.13 after a strong 20% weekly gain. XRP is holding firm at $3.05, up 5% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin inches up to $120,000, maintaining its dominance. Solana sits at $170.39, nearly 5% up. The market’s green momentum signals that altcoin season may be fully underway, with capital rotating into top-layer 1s and major tokens beyond Bitcoin. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Stablecoin payment service platform KUN completes Series A financing, with total financing exceeding US$50 million

PANews reported on July 17 that KUN, a stablecoin payment and embedded financial service platform, announced the completion of its Series A financing, with investors including BAI Capital, GSR Ventures,
EU suspends investigation into X amid US-EU trade talks

PANews reported on July 17 that the European Commission has suspended its investigation into Musk's X platform for violating the EU's Digital Services Act. The EU is currently working to
Coinbase unveils Base App, a new “everything app”  for social, payments, and trading

Coinbase has taken a major step toward bringing everyday users onchain with the launch of the Base App, a new product that combines trading, social media, payments, and app discovery into a single platform. The announcement was made on July…
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $727 million yesterday, a record high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$727 million on July 16 (EST), setting a new single-day record. Among
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $799 million yesterday, marking the 10th consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $799 million on July 16 (EST), of which BlackRock's IBIT had a
Trump-Linked World Liberty Tokens Set to Trade, May Inflate President’s Digital Asset Wealth

World Liberty Financial’s crypto token, WLFI, is set to become tradable following a landslide community vote that could significantly boost President Donald Trump’s crypto fortune. On Wednesday, token holders overwhelmingly approved a proposal to unlock WLFI for trading, with 99.94% voting in favor. The move marks a turning point for the Trump-linked project, which was launched last year as a decentralized finance platform offering both a governance token and a stablecoin. The proposal, first introduced on July 9, outlined plans to transition World Liberty from a closed ecosystem to one with broader market participation. 🚨 Big news from the WLFI community 🚨 The community has officially voted — and the results were overwhelming. ✅ $WLFI will be tradable 💪 The people have spoken Now it’s time to execute. Standby for the full launch plan — coming soon. 🦅 ☝️ — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) July 16, 2025 Trading Begins for Early World Liberty Financial Holders, Full Unlock Still Pending “This would mark a major milestone in the development of the World Liberty Financial ecosystem,” the team wrote. It added that this would open the door for wider community access and protocol development. WLFI tokens were initially sold in two tranches, priced at $0.015 and $0.05. However, buyers were not allowed to trade them at the time. Instead, they received voting rights on protocol decisions and access to Trump-related events. For instance, in May, top TRUMP memecoin holders were invited to a gala dinner with the president. Among the guests was Tron founder Justin Sun . With trading enabled, price discovery and speculation will now begin. Although only early investor tokens will be unlocked initially, a second vote will determine when the remaining supply of the 100b WLFI tokens can be released. Trump’s Inner Circle Anchors World Liberty’s Leadership and Ownership The team noted that founder, advisor and team allocations will follow a longer vesting schedule. This is meant to signal long-term alignment with the project’s success. Meanwhile, Trump’s three sons serve as official advisors to World Liberty. They are joined by real estate executive and longtime Trump ally Steve Witkoff, who now serves as the US special envoy to the Middle East. Additionally, Witkoff’s sons, Zach and Alex, are co-founders of the project. A company linked to Trump, DT Marks DEFI LLC, is expected to receive 22.5b WLFI tokens. Additionally, Trump personally held 15.75b WLFI as of the end of last year. According to Bloomberg, the Trump family has earned roughly $390m from WLFI sales, contributing to a total $620m in crypto-linked wealth . Lawmakers Question Conflicts as Trump Crypto Profits Soar Democratic lawmakers have voiced concerns over Trump’s growing involvement in crypto. This includes his ventures in Bitcoin mining and stablecoin development. As a result, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Maxine Waters have called on the US SEC to investigate possible conflicts of interest. Meanwhile, the White House has stated that Trump’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children and has denied any conflict of interest. However, the terms of this trust have not been disclosed. Importantly, Trump remains the sole beneficiary. This means he could access proceeds from crypto ventures at any time or once he leaves office. Despite the controversy, supporters see WLFI’s trading debut as a financial opportunity and a show of political loyalty. “We invested to get rich,” one holder posted on the project website. Another simply wrote, “To make America great again.” Most token holders remain anonymous, shielded behind crypto wallet addresses.
More than 15,500 ETH transferred to OKEX, worth more than $51.94 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert, 15,579 ETH (approximately US$51,942,725) was transferred from an unknown wallet to the OKEX exchange.
Crypto bills move forward after nine-hour stalemate on House floor

The US House has moved forward three crypto bills after a record-long procedural vote saw a group of Republicans hold out to ensure language banning CBDCs.
The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced key encryption legislation to a final vote

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , after nearly 10 hours of marathon voting, the U.S. House of Representatives has pushed key crypto legislation into the final
