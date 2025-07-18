MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Substack raises $100 million in new funding, with a valuation of $1.1 billion
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, the independent writer platform Substack recently completed a $100 million financing, with the latest valuation reaching $1.1 billion. This round of
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:42
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Ai Yi, the "smart money" that shorted Bitcoin when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million, bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with
AI
$0.1352
-1.31%
ETH
$3,787.78
-0.45%
SMART
$0.00427
+0.75%
LUNA
$0.1694
-1.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:27
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/18 Update: $fumble/$lore The most read posts on source X, official dissemination of
MEME
$0.001876
+0.32%
FUMBLE
$0.010128
-0.31%
AI
$0.1352
-1.31%
MEMES
$0.00008803
-1.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:25
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sei's official announcement, Ondo Finance will soon launch its flagship product USDY Treasury bond tokenized product assets on the Sei blockchain. USDY
SEI
$0.3306
-2.87%
BOND
$0.1887
-13.16%
SOON
$0.1461
--%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
+1.43%
ONDO
$1.00561
-3.30%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:11
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company
PANews reported on July 18 that Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance, recently announced that he had acquired approximately 56.9% of the shares of LQR House Inc. with approximately
HOUSE
$0.013839
-8.32%
LQR
$0.11099
+5.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:01
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?
Overnight, the Financial Times broke the news: US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing retirement plans such as 401(k) to invest in "alternative assets" such as
INVEST
$0.0002122
-8.09%
ORDER
$0.1113
-1.24%
MOVE
$0.1461
-2.20%
SIGN
$0.08098
+4.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:00
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
PANews reported on July 18 that according to AggrNews, BlackRock 's Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of up to US$ 560 million in a single day.
NET
$0.00014199
+18.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 09:44
China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets
PANews reported on July 18 that the China Industrial Internet Research Institute recently held a "Stablecoin and Industrial Digital Assets Seminar" to discuss core topics such as stablecoin policy supervision,
CORE
$0.5508
+0.32%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 09:25
Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto
PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million
HOLD
$0.00005333
-1.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 09:20
US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the SEC is considering establishing regulatory exemptions for
U
$0.01179
-1.99%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 09:11
Trending News
More
French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins
MARA Holdings Raises $950 Million in Convertible Bond Offering to Build More Bitcoin
Listed company Liminatus Pharma plans to raise $500 million to invest in BNB
TRON Tops Ethereum in USDT Liquidity, Driving New Wave of Onchain Activity:CryptoQuant
Publicly listed company Immutable Holdings launches HBAR treasury strategy, currently holds 48 million HBARs