MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 57.5 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 425.1 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) DigitalX announced that it has increased its holdings
DCC
$0.0000369
+11.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:07
With the implementation of the GENIUS Act, how should we treat the stablecoin narrative with caution?
Written by: imToken Early this morning Beijing time, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three encryption-related legislations, the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. Among
ACT
$0.04593
+0.10%
U
$0.01179
-1.99%
HOUSE
$0.013839
-8.32%
TREAT
$0.002019
-9.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:00
A transaction fee of 31 ETH was transferred on the Ethereum network
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a single transaction on the Ethereum network just paid 31 ETH (worth US$112,745) in transaction fees.
ETH
$3,788.4
-0.43%
PAID
$0.0182
-6.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 18:51
Trump: We should get to 1% interest rate
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that we should reach the 1% (interest rate) level.
GET
$0.006181
+3.55%
TRUMP
$9.935
-2.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 18:48
Washington Post: One in Five Senior Trump Administration Officials Own Cryptocurrency
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Washington Post, US President Trump holds a total of $51 million in virtual currency assets, and about 1 in 5 senior
TRUMP
$9.935
-2.09%
VIRTUAL
$1.5029
-4.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 18:41
Former Pump.fun senior developer Jarett Dunn jailed in London for violating bail conditions
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Jarett Dunn, a former senior developer of Pump.fun, is currently being held in a London prison awaiting trial for violating bail
PUMP
$0.002721
+0.18%
FUN
$0.013065
+1.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 18:25
TAO Synergies, a listed company, spends $10 million to buy TAO tokens as reserves
PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) announced that as of July 17, 2025, it has spent $10 million to purchase 29,899
TAO
$411.71
-3.32%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 18:09
DeFi backbone of ASI Alliance Singularity Finance unveils H2 2025 roadmap
Singularity Finance, the ASI Alliance’s financial arm, has released its H2 2025 roadmap, with Q3 bringing AI portfolio tools, yield vaults, and trading agents. Singularity Finance, the financial engine of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, has released its roadmap for the…
ASI
$0.004077
-0.77%
AI
$0.1353
-1.24%
DEFI
$0.002094
-0.52%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 18:08
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 10.25 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 112 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced an increase of 10.25 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reach 112
NOW
$0.00675
-2.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 18:01
Webull will reintegrate its crypto business unit and plans to resume cryptocurrency trading in the U.S. in Q3
PANews reported on July 18 that according to investing, Webull Corporation (Nasdaq stock code BULL) announced that it will reintegrate Webull Pay LLC into the Webull group and plans to
U
$0.01179
-1.99%
BULL
$0.003891
-2.82%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 17:45
Trending News
More
French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins
MARA Holdings Raises $950 Million in Convertible Bond Offering to Build More Bitcoin
Listed company Liminatus Pharma plans to raise $500 million to invest in BNB
TRON Tops Ethereum in USDT Liquidity, Driving New Wave of Onchain Activity:CryptoQuant
Publicly listed company Immutable Holdings launches HBAR treasury strategy, currently holds 48 million HBARs