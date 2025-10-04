صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Artificial intelligence is yet to take a lot of jobs as predicted by technology executives, a study carried out by Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution has revealed. It has been three years since AI became mainstream through the introduction of ChatGPT, and the report claims that Americans are still showing up to […]Artificial intelligence is yet to take a lot of jobs as predicted by technology executives, a study carried out by Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution has revealed. It has been three years since AI became mainstream through the introduction of ChatGPT, and the report claims that Americans are still showing up to […]

Yale researchers play down effects of AI-related job losses

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 20:31
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02585+8.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06193-1.36%
Overtake
TAKE$0.25035+6.59%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01252-1.33%

Artificial intelligence is yet to take a lot of jobs as predicted by technology executives, a study carried out by Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution has revealed. It has been three years since AI became mainstream through the introduction of ChatGPT, and the report claims that Americans are still showing up to their jobs in droves.

According to the report, the researchers looked into federal employment data through July. The researchers also tracked how quickly the mix of occupations changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public.

The report also noted that while jobs shifted slightly faster in recent years, about a percentage point higher than the early 2000s internet boom, the changes appear to be normal for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval that many feared.

Yale study finds that AI has yet to take lots of jobs

Tech firm executives have predicted that artificial intelligence may soon start to take plenty of jobs, but the report finds that it may not happen soon. “We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.”

In addition, the gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown bleak. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei mentioned earlier this year that more than 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs could disappear in the next five years. The company also created an initiative, the Economic Futures Program, to track the impact of artificial intelligecnce on the labor market and the global economy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Hinton, known as the Godfather of artificial intelligence, mentioned that the financial gap could be dramatically worsened by AI if things continue to go the way they have been going in the last few years.

“What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much richer and most people poorer. That’s not AI’s fault, that is the capitalist system.”

Study shows little or no effect across fields

Over the last few years, OpenAI’s Sam Altman has singled out customer service jobs as the most vulnerable, with a study arguing that the tech matched skilled human workers in at least 44 business areas.

However, data tells a different story. The Yale researchers claimed they examined multiple metrics, including occupational mix changes, industry-specific shifts, and artificial intelligence exposure levels across different job categories. They claimed that workers most exposed to artificial intelligence automation showed no signs of displacement.

The information sector, which includes newspapers, movies, and data processing, showed the largest occupational shift. Notably, these changes began before the release of ChatGPT, suggesting that most of the changes are due to industry-specific factors. Finance and professional services also showed the same pattern, showing that movements had happened before the artificial intelligence evolution.

Researchers also claimed that young college graduates have struggled in terms of employment, with unemployment among 20-24 year olds with bachelor’s degrees rising to 9.3% in August from 4.4% in April.

But the research team noted that the pattern matched that of older degree orders aged between 25 and 29, indicating that there is a labor market slowdown rather than artificial intelligence replacement. The dissimilarity between these age groups has fluctuated between 30% and 33% since 2021, showing no rise after the release of ChatGPT.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,411.90
$103,411.90$103,411.90

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,487.39
$3,487.39$3,487.39

+0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.78
$160.78$160.78

-0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4343
$2.4343$2.4343

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17612
$0.17612$0.17612

-0.01%