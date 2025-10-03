صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The fresh funding will supplement a $30M Doppler Finance tie-up, which is part of a $200M XRP allocation roadmap.The fresh funding will supplement a $30M Doppler Finance tie-up, which is part of a $200M XRP allocation roadmap.

XRP Treasury Push: VivoPower Secures $19M for Expansion

نویسنده: CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 04:01
XRP
XRP$2.4344-4.40%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01592+5.85%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003758-6.67%
Particl
PART$0.3071-1.79%

London-based VivoPower International has raised $19 million in fresh equity at $6.05 per share, a premium to market, with the funds earmarked for its growing XRP digital asset treasury strategy.

The move is seen as a show of the company’s deepening commitment to Ripple’s ecosystem at a time when the XRP price action is drawing both optimism and caution from market analysts.

Strategic Expansion and Institutional Backing

According to an October 1 press release, the raise will supplement a previously disclosed Regulation S offering led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. It attracted long-term institutional investors in both the U.S. and abroad, with management saying that the fresh funds will support debt retirement while growing the firm’s digital asset strategy focused on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP.

This latest financing follows an announcement in September by VivoPower of a $30 million partnership with Doppler Finance to deploy XRP reserves, the first phase of a planned $200 million allocation.

At the same time, the company has been experimenting with Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin for cross-border transactions within its Tembo EV unit. Since early last month, Tembo has been accepting RLUSD for international payments, saying it offers faster settlement and reduced costs compared to traditional banking.

However, the decision was not without controversy, sparking debate among XRP supporters about why the firm chose the stablecoin over XRP for payments, though VivoPower did not comment directly on the matter.

The Nasdaq-listed firm is among the first to publicly commit sizable treasury resources to XRP, putting it in step with Ripple’s ecosystem growth in areas like tokenization and enterprise-grade payments.

Market Context and XRP Performance

The timing of VivoPower’s financing coincides with volatile yet largely positive XRP market performance. At the time of this writing, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $2.96, up 4.2% over 24 hours and 3.2% across the last seven days. However, it is still down 4.6% over the past fortnight.

XRP is holding a 5.9% monthly gain, while its one-year performance shows a nearly 392% growth. The token’s July peak at $3.65 still stands as the all-time high, with current prices about 18.6% below that level.

Meanwhile, analysts are still divided over its Q4 prospects. On October 1, market watcher Cobb told his nearly 200,000 followers on X that he sees a path to $6.32 this quarter. Others like Amonyx have set much bolder targets of up to $20, a level that would require XRP’s market cap to fly past $1 trillion.

Despite the optimism, some critics have cautioned that the asset’s streak of five consecutive green quarterly closes may be due for a correction, leading to predictions of a red end to 2025.

The post XRP Treasury Push: VivoPower Secures $19M for Expansion appeared first on CryptoPotato.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10347+0.62%
Union
U$0.006418+4.98%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01249+5.84%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06092-4.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-1.68%
Wink
LIKE$0.005315+6.64%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-1.68%
1
1$0.024-19.91%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,396.35
$103,396.35$103,396.35

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,475.56
$3,475.56$3,475.56

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.35
$159.35$159.35

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4344
$2.4344$2.4344

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17564
$0.17564$0.17564

-0.28%