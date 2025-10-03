XRP Treasury Push: VivoPower Secures $19M for Expansion

London-based VivoPower International has raised $19 million in fresh equity at $6.05 per share, a premium to market, with the funds earmarked for its growing XRP digital asset treasury strategy.

The move is seen as a show of the company’s deepening commitment to Ripple’s ecosystem at a time when the XRP price action is drawing both optimism and caution from market analysts.

Strategic Expansion and Institutional Backing

According to an October 1 press release, the raise will supplement a previously disclosed Regulation S offering led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. It attracted long-term institutional investors in both the U.S. and abroad, with management saying that the fresh funds will support debt retirement while growing the firm’s digital asset strategy focused on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP.

This latest financing follows an announcement in September by VivoPower of a $30 million partnership with Doppler Finance to deploy XRP reserves, the first phase of a planned $200 million allocation.

At the same time, the company has been experimenting with Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin for cross-border transactions within its Tembo EV unit. Since early last month, Tembo has been accepting RLUSD for international payments, saying it offers faster settlement and reduced costs compared to traditional banking.

However, the decision was not without controversy, sparking debate among XRP supporters about why the firm chose the stablecoin over XRP for payments, though VivoPower did not comment directly on the matter.

The Nasdaq-listed firm is among the first to publicly commit sizable treasury resources to XRP, putting it in step with Ripple’s ecosystem growth in areas like tokenization and enterprise-grade payments.

Market Context and XRP Performance

The timing of VivoPower’s financing coincides with volatile yet largely positive XRP market performance. At the time of this writing, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $2.96, up 4.2% over 24 hours and 3.2% across the last seven days. However, it is still down 4.6% over the past fortnight.

XRP is holding a 5.9% monthly gain, while its one-year performance shows a nearly 392% growth. The token’s July peak at $3.65 still stands as the all-time high, with current prices about 18.6% below that level.

Meanwhile, analysts are still divided over its Q4 prospects. On October 1, market watcher Cobb told his nearly 200,000 followers on X that he sees a path to $6.32 this quarter. Others like Amonyx have set much bolder targets of up to $20, a level that would require XRP’s market cap to fly past $1 trillion.

Despite the optimism, some critics have cautioned that the asset’s streak of five consecutive green quarterly closes may be due for a correction, leading to predictions of a red end to 2025.

