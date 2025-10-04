صرافیDEX+
XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 21:32
The cryptocurrency market hit a major landmark last week with the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF (Ticker: XRPR). Its first day of trading saw volume of $37.7 million, among the top ETF launches in 2025.

While XRP had a short-term dip in price, the move cements its place in mainstream finance. Simultaneously, Ripple’s partnerships with enterprises like DBS Bank and Fidelity have fast-tracked XRP’s uptake in international settlements and global finance, adding a lot to investor confidence.

Amid this situation, Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) launched an XRP cloud mining service. It enables investors to leverage by providing them access to well-established Cloud mining companies.

What is FLAMGP?

Created in 2020. HQ’d in the US, FLAMGP is a globally distributed cloud mining platform, driven by 97+ clean-energy mining farms (wind, solar, and energy storage). The company is dedicated to providing users with professional services in digital asset mining.

Thanks to FLAMGP, users are not required to buy their own mining equipment, pay electricity fees, or manage the maintenance of their space. Instead, users are able to mine popular coins, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, by signing up for an account and choosing a contract. With instant contract activation, daily payment settlement, and multi-asset withdrawal, everything is just so easy, safe, and transparent with us.

FLAMGP Advantages

Free Trial: For new users looking to try scrypt cloud mining with absolutely no risk!

Low Barrier of Entry: You can start with as low as $100, with no hardware or electricity costs involved.

Transparent Payouts: Get it all back automatically every day at ZERO Mgmt Fee & no hidden charges.

Multi-Asset Withdrawals: You can now withdraw BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOLiides (ABI) LTC, USDT, USDC, and BCH with no withdrawal fees.

Referral Rewards: Up to 4.5% commission for inviting friends, creating your lifetime cash flow.

Security & Compliance: Double-layer protection by McAfee and Cloudflare, cold storage for assets, 100% AML/KYC compliant.

FLAMGP Cloud Mining Contract Examples

Starter Plan: $100 | 2 days | Profit: $106

Standard: $3,000 | 15 days | Get Back: $3,675

Advanced Plan: $30,000 | 45 days | Return : $54,300

Plan: $100K+ | Daily Return: $1,800–2,000

(For the terms of the complete contract, see the fleetmining platform).

Future Outlook

In the wake of the XRP ETF going live, institutional funds are likely to pile into the XRP market, putting additional upward pressure on its price. Analysts anticipate that XRP may move towards the $5 target price if Ripple maintains price levels seen in this region.

During this transition, FLAMGP’s XRP cloud mining** service offers investors a strong hedge against volatility. While markets fluctuate, our users can rest assured that they are receiving constant and transparent daily rewards from us.

Conclusion

In the rapidly changing world of cryptocurrencies, XRP’s rapid momentum and groundbreaking financial services are establishing some very exciting investment prospects. Solid Cloud Mining Platform FLAMGP, characterized by flexible contracts, regulatory compliance, and renewable energy support, is born to provide investors with a stable and transparent cloud mining service in the world.

Whether you are new to the crypto space or a seasoned trader, FLAMGP offers a dependable avenue for your asset growth.

Official Website: https://fleetmining.com

Email: [email protected]

Why leave your XRP simply sitting in your wallet? You can claim again every 15 minutes! JOIN FLAMGP now and start earning passive stable income DAILY!

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/10/04/xrp-sol-and-eth-market-highlights-earn-passive-crypto-income-with-fleetmining/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

