صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, previously crossed the $3.00 price point in mid-September 2025. The token traded around $3.11 and $3.13 between September 13 and September 16, 2025, before its price consolidated just below $2.90. There is one question floating around the cryptocurrency market about whether XRP can hit $3 again by breaking ... Read more The post XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, previously crossed the $3.00 price point in mid-September 2025. The token traded around $3.11 and $3.13 between September 13 and September 16, 2025, before its price consolidated just below $2.90. There is one question floating around the cryptocurrency market about whether XRP can hit $3 again by breaking ... Read more The post XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again?

نویسنده: Bitemycoin
2025/09/29 21:00
XRP
XRP$2.4266-4.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00692-3.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004107-12.93%

XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, previously crossed the $3.00 price point in mid-September 2025. The token traded around $3.11 and $3.13 between September 13 and September 16, 2025, before its price consolidated just below $2.90. There is one question floating around the cryptocurrency market about whether XRP can hit $3 again by breaking the $2.90 resistance level ahead of the upcoming trend.

The concept of “Uptober” is popular in the crypto community. It is a recurring trend that occurs in October, where cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc, experience strong positive gains after a slower period in the late summer. XRP has also improved its market dominance at the end of September. At the moment, the token is trading at $2.88, maintaining a steady figure between $2.85 and $2.90. The token is trading at 3.42% higher than yesterday’s price and showing $4.08 billion daily trading volume, which is 40.22% higher than yesterday. 

XRP Price Steady at $2.85 amid the SEC’s XRP-spot ETF Deadline

October is very important for XRP, because multiple XRP-spot ETF applications are waiting for SEC approval in October 2025. As per the latest information, the applications from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree are expected to be finalised in the different weeks of October. These SEC crypto-spot ETF deadlines are a fueling factor, and it has the capacity to take the token into a whole different level.

XRP is currently stuck at $2.85 and $2.90 resistance levels amid the upcoming spot ETF deadline. XRP’s price has been oscillating between $2.80 and $2.90 for multiple weeks, with $2.85 acting as a support level. Investors across the crypto community are closely monitoring the situation and expecting a key resistance level near $3.13 and support around $2.70. They believe that the scenario would be possible soon, because the SEC’s ETF decision is seen as a potential catalyst and prime reason for price movement.

However, XRP is at a steady price; the token broke above its 7-day SMA ($2.83) and tested the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.89. Market experts believe that the $2.90–$3.00 zone remains critical resistance. They state that a daily close above $3.00 could trigger algorithmic buying, but the MACD line (-0.038) still lags below its signal line, suggesting consolidation risks.

Bpay News tweeted on X that Ripple Analysis indicated the XRP price was testing critical support as the ETF launch had failed to ignite a rally.

They noted that XRP was trading at $2.87 with 3% gains despite the recent disappointing ETF launch and that technical indicators suggested a potential bounce from the $2.70 support level.

Will XRP Dominate and Can It Hit $3 Again Before Uptober?

According to various market analysts and experts, XRP has a strong potential to hit $3.00 price point again before October. Experts in the arena forecast that in October 2025, XRP’s price could fluctuate between $2.78 and $3.13 and will break the current resistance level. According to the current market statistics, the current sentiment is neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 50 (neutral). Multiple price tracking websites recorded that XRP recorded 14 out of 30 (47%) green days with 3.72% price volatility over the last 30 days. Based on the XRP forecast, they indicated that it is now a good time to buy XRP.

CoinCodex stated that with a positive market trend seen at the end of the previous month, XRP was expected to prolong the trend in October. They reported that the projected monthly trading range was between $2.84 and $3.29, with the average monthly value sitting at $3.00, which would be a 0.36% increase compared to the previous month. They added that this could offer investors a potential return of 14.57%.

Also Read: Why October Could Be the Best Month for Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The information provided herein is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or professional advice. It should not be relied upon for making investment decisions.

The post XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10363+1.15%
Union
U$0.006458+4.09%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01257-7.70%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02057-2.00%
Threshold
T$0.01275-0.54%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6806-0.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06098-4.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-0.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.005298+6.21%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,158.80
$103,158.80$103,158.80

-0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,469.32
$3,469.32$3,469.32

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.49
$158.49$158.49

-1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4266
$2.4266$2.4266

-0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17482
$0.17482$0.17482

-0.74%