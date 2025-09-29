XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction

Key Insights:

XRP price revealed a key technical indicator that mirrors the 2020–2021 cycle, raising questions about whether history is about to repeat itself.

Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has sparked fresh debate with a striking prediction about the future of digital asset custody.

He believes the sector could expand to nearly $10 trillion by 2030, which could trigger an XRP price rally past $100.

Technical Trends Hint at XRP Price Breakout

Steph is Crypto shared a bull fractal pattern that mirrors the 2020 and 2021 cycle. According to him, the current rally in XRP price is beginning to echo the same signals that preceded the last major top.

During the prior cycle, price of Ripple coin carved out higher highs while the Fear and Greed Index quietly slipped into lower highs.

The divergence was a red flag, and not long after, XRP tumbled by more than 70 percent.

XRP Price Historical Trends | Source: Steph is Crypto, X

Looking at the ongoing cycle, price is pressing higher, pushing into fresh peaks. Yet beneath the surface, sentiment is fading.

The Fear and Greed Index has been rolling over, recording a series of lower highs in XRP price. This kind of split between price action and sentiment is one of the market’s most reliable warning signs.

It shows that while buyers are still active, conviction is weakening. In technical analysis, such divergences often act as early signals of a trend losing strength.

Having said that, it seems that the price may continue to grind upward for a time. However, if sentiment does not catch up, the move often proves unsustainable.

Traders watching this setup will remember how quickly the market shifted in 2021 once the same pattern appeared.

Of course, no two cycles are identical. Market structure, liquidity, and broader conditions all play a role in how far a rally can extend.

Still, when price climbs while sentiment fades, history suggests caution is warranted. For XRP price, the chart suggests momentum remains, but trust in that momentum is starting to erode.

Ripple CEO Predicts $10 Trillion XRP Market Cap

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently dropped a bombshell prediction, gaining market attention. He claimed the digital asset custody market could reach staggering levels by the end of the decade.

In a video circulating on X, Garlinghouse outlined his vision for the future of crypto custody. He said the macro environment for storing and transferring digital assets is on track to explode to nearly $10 trillion by 2030.

According to the Ripple CEO, the surge will be fueled by growing demand for secure custody solutions and reliable on- and off-ramps for capital.

Garlinghouse also revealed that major banks have already approached Ripple about integrating with the company’s systems.

The interest, he suggested, comes from institutions anticipating a wave of disruption as adoption of digital assets accelerates.

His remarks sparked immediate debate within the crypto community. Some XRP supporters, often referred to as the XRP Army, interpreted his comments as a bold signal.

In other words, the latest comment has sparked discussions about whether XRP price can capture a slice of that massive valuation.

Such growth would imply a path toward XRP price reaching the elusive $100 mark, a figure that would equate to a $10 trillion market capitalization.

SEC’s Spot XRP ETF Approval Inches Closer

Meanwhile, market participants are eagerly watching as the altcoin ETF floodgates inch closer to opening.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is moving toward key deadlines for spot XRP ETF decisions set for October 2025.

More than a dozen applications are now under review, with heavyweight names like Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Grayscale waiting for the SEC’s decision.

At the same time, prediction markets are signaling near-total confidence in approval.

On Polymarket, bettors have pushed the odds of at least one spot XRP ETF being cleared by December 31, 2025, to over 99 percent.

These approvals, if happen, could trigger massive institutional funds into the Ripple market, potentially driving the XRP price to a new high.

