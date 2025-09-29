صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price has a technical setup that mirrors the 2020 – 2021 cycle. According to crypto analyst Steph is Crypto, the setup could trigger a price rally to new record highs. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a bold prediction of a $10 trillion XRP market cap. XRP price revealed a key technical indicator that mirrors the 2020–2021 cycle, raising questions about whether history is about to repeat itself. Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has sparked fresh debate with a striking prediction about the future of digital asset custody. He believes the sector could expand to nearly $10 trillion by 2030, which could trigger an XRP price rally past $100. Technical Trends Hint at XRP Price Breakout Steph is Crypto shared a bull fractal pattern that mirrors the 2020 and 2021 cycle. According to him, the current rally in XRP price is beginning to echo the same signals that preceded the last major top. During the prior cycle, price of Ripple coin carved out higher highs while the Fear and Greed Index quietly slipped into lower highs. The divergence was a red flag, and not long after, XRP tumbled by more than 70 percent. XRP Price Historical Trends | Source: Steph is Crypto, X Looking at the ongoing cycle, price is pressing higher, pushing into fresh peaks. Yet beneath the surface, sentiment is fading. The Fear and Greed Index has been rolling over, recording a series of lower highs in XRP price. This kind of split between price action and sentiment is one of the market’s most reliable warning signs. It shows that while buyers are still active, conviction is weakening. In technical analysis, such divergences often act as early signals of a trend losing strength. Having said that, it seems that the price may continue to grind upward… The post XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price has a technical setup that mirrors the 2020 – 2021 cycle. According to crypto analyst Steph is Crypto, the setup could trigger a price rally to new record highs. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a bold prediction of a $10 trillion XRP market cap. XRP price revealed a key technical indicator that mirrors the 2020–2021 cycle, raising questions about whether history is about to repeat itself. Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has sparked fresh debate with a striking prediction about the future of digital asset custody. He believes the sector could expand to nearly $10 trillion by 2030, which could trigger an XRP price rally past $100. Technical Trends Hint at XRP Price Breakout Steph is Crypto shared a bull fractal pattern that mirrors the 2020 and 2021 cycle. According to him, the current rally in XRP price is beginning to echo the same signals that preceded the last major top. During the prior cycle, price of Ripple coin carved out higher highs while the Fear and Greed Index quietly slipped into lower highs. The divergence was a red flag, and not long after, XRP tumbled by more than 70 percent. XRP Price Historical Trends | Source: Steph is Crypto, X Looking at the ongoing cycle, price is pressing higher, pushing into fresh peaks. Yet beneath the surface, sentiment is fading. The Fear and Greed Index has been rolling over, recording a series of lower highs in XRP price. This kind of split between price action and sentiment is one of the market’s most reliable warning signs. It shows that while buyers are still active, conviction is weakening. In technical analysis, such divergences often act as early signals of a trend losing strength. Having said that, it seems that the price may continue to grind upward…

XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:19
XRP
XRP$2.4266-4.43%
COM
COM$0.005939-7.75%
Capverse
CAP$0.11184-1.90%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13901+12.09%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.003315+4.93%

Key Insights:

  • XRP price has a technical setup that mirrors the 2020 – 2021 cycle.
  • According to crypto analyst Steph is Crypto, the setup could trigger a price rally to new record highs.
  • Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a bold prediction of a $10 trillion XRP market cap.

XRP price revealed a key technical indicator that mirrors the 2020–2021 cycle, raising questions about whether history is about to repeat itself.

Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has sparked fresh debate with a striking prediction about the future of digital asset custody.

He believes the sector could expand to nearly $10 trillion by 2030, which could trigger an XRP price rally past $100.

Steph is Crypto shared a bull fractal pattern that mirrors the 2020 and 2021 cycle. According to him, the current rally in XRP price is beginning to echo the same signals that preceded the last major top.

During the prior cycle, price of Ripple coin carved out higher highs while the Fear and Greed Index quietly slipped into lower highs.

The divergence was a red flag, and not long after, XRP tumbled by more than 70 percent.

XRP Price Historical Trends | Source: Steph is Crypto, X

Looking at the ongoing cycle, price is pressing higher, pushing into fresh peaks. Yet beneath the surface, sentiment is fading.

The Fear and Greed Index has been rolling over, recording a series of lower highs in XRP price. This kind of split between price action and sentiment is one of the market’s most reliable warning signs.

It shows that while buyers are still active, conviction is weakening. In technical analysis, such divergences often act as early signals of a trend losing strength.

Having said that, it seems that the price may continue to grind upward for a time. However, if sentiment does not catch up, the move often proves unsustainable.

Traders watching this setup will remember how quickly the market shifted in 2021 once the same pattern appeared.

Of course, no two cycles are identical. Market structure, liquidity, and broader conditions all play a role in how far a rally can extend.

Still, when price climbs while sentiment fades, history suggests caution is warranted. For XRP price, the chart suggests momentum remains, but trust in that momentum is starting to erode.

Ripple CEO Predicts $10 Trillion XRP Market Cap

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently dropped a bombshell prediction, gaining market attention. He claimed the digital asset custody market could reach staggering levels by the end of the decade.

In a video circulating on X, Garlinghouse outlined his vision for the future of crypto custody. He said the macro environment for storing and transferring digital assets is on track to explode to nearly $10 trillion by 2030.

According to the Ripple CEO, the surge will be fueled by growing demand for secure custody solutions and reliable on- and off-ramps for capital.

Garlinghouse also revealed that major banks have already approached Ripple about integrating with the company’s systems.

The interest, he suggested, comes from institutions anticipating a wave of disruption as adoption of digital assets accelerates.

His remarks sparked immediate debate within the crypto community. Some XRP supporters, often referred to as the XRP Army, interpreted his comments as a bold signal.

In other words, the latest comment has sparked discussions about whether XRP price can capture a slice of that massive valuation.

Such growth would imply a path toward XRP price reaching the elusive $100 mark, a figure that would equate to a $10 trillion market capitalization.

SEC’s Spot XRP ETF Approval Inches Closer

Meanwhile, market participants are eagerly watching as the altcoin ETF floodgates inch closer to opening.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is moving toward key deadlines for spot XRP ETF decisions set for October 2025.

More than a dozen applications are now under review, with heavyweight names like Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Grayscale waiting for the SEC’s decision.

At the same time, prediction markets are signaling near-total confidence in approval.

On Polymarket, bettors have pushed the odds of at least one spot XRP ETF being cleared by December 31, 2025, to over 99 percent.

These approvals, if happen, could trigger massive institutional funds into the Ripple market, potentially driving the XRP price to a new high.

The post XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction appeared first on The Coin Republic.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/29/xrp-price-eyes-breakout-as-ripple-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-shares-bold-prediction/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10363+1.15%
Union
U$0.006458+4.09%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01257-7.70%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02057-2.00%
Threshold
T$0.01275-0.54%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6806-0.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06098-4.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-0.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.005298+6.21%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,158.80
$103,158.80$103,158.80

-0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,469.32
$3,469.32$3,469.32

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.49
$158.49$158.49

-1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4266
$2.4266$2.4266

-0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17482
$0.17482$0.17482

-0.74%