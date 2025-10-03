صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue […] The post XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared first on Coindoo.While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue […] The post XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/03 02:30
XRP
XRP$2.4351-3.70%

While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue that corporate adoption of the token could strengthen its role in payments and DeFi, while offering shareholders exposure to a high-liquidity digital asset outside traditional markets. Analysts say this kind of activity has the potential to reshape XRP’s perception among large investors.

Market Timing and Technical Picture

The announcement landed on a day when XRP was already trading higher, gaining more than 5%. Still, momentum signals were mixed, with MACD turning negative and CRSI reading flat. Traders may not see an immediate rally, but observers believe the symbolism of a listed company dedicating millions to XRP outweighs short-term chart signals.

Sign of Broader Trend

This isn’t VivoPower’s first unconventional move. A previous funding round was linked to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, underscoring the company’s global investor reach.

READ MORE:

Altcoins Face Billions in Unlocks Just as Q4 Rally Season Begins

With its new raise, VivoPower aligns itself with a growing group of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies that treat crypto as a strategic reserve rather than a speculative play. Collectively, DATs have become a force in the market, holding large portions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and increasingly altcoins like Solana and XRP.

Institutional Eyes on XRP

For XRP, the implications are larger than price charts. The backing of a publicly traded firm creates a bridge between traditional equity investors and one of crypto’s longest-running assets. If similar firms follow suit, it could mark a turning point for XRP’s credibility among institutions and accelerate adoption in corporate finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,419.29
$103,419.29$103,419.29

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,485.56
$3,485.56$3,485.56

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.71
$160.71$160.71

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4351
$2.4351$2.4351

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17612
$0.17612$0.17612

-0.01%