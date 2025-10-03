XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings

While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue that corporate adoption of the token could strengthen its role in payments and DeFi, while offering shareholders exposure to a high-liquidity digital asset outside traditional markets. Analysts say this kind of activity has the potential to reshape XRP’s perception among large investors.

Market Timing and Technical Picture

The announcement landed on a day when XRP was already trading higher, gaining more than 5%. Still, momentum signals were mixed, with MACD turning negative and CRSI reading flat. Traders may not see an immediate rally, but observers believe the symbolism of a listed company dedicating millions to XRP outweighs short-term chart signals.

Sign of Broader Trend

This isn’t VivoPower’s first unconventional move. A previous funding round was linked to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, underscoring the company’s global investor reach.

With its new raise, VivoPower aligns itself with a growing group of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies that treat crypto as a strategic reserve rather than a speculative play. Collectively, DATs have become a force in the market, holding large portions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and increasingly altcoins like Solana and XRP.

Institutional Eyes on XRP

For XRP, the implications are larger than price charts. The backing of a publicly traded firm creates a bridge between traditional equity investors and one of crypto’s longest-running assets. If similar firms follow suit, it could mark a turning point for XRP’s credibility among institutions and accelerate adoption in corporate finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

