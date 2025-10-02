صرافیDEX+
XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Tokens to Enhance Real-World Asset Use

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:33
TLDR

  • XRP Ledger has successfully launched the Multi-Purpose Token standard to simplify real-world asset tokenization.
  • The new MPT standard is embedded directly into the XRP Ledger protocol, eliminating the need for custom smart contracts.
  • MPT tokens offer built-in features for compliance, control, and metadata, making them safer and easier for financial institutions to use.
  • The introduction of MPTs supports broader use cases, including fractionalized assets and institutional DeFi.
  • XRP Ledger’s MPT standard enhances liquidity and market activity by enabling secondary market trading through MPT DEX.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has launched the new Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard, marking a key milestone in tokenization. This update follows the successful activation of the XLS-33 MPToken V1 amendment. The new standard promises to enhance token issuance, making it safer and more efficient for financial institutions and other sectors.

XRP Ledger Unveils Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs)

XRP Ledger’s introduction of MPTs aims to simplify the issuance of real-world assets on-chain. Unlike previous token standards, MPT is embedded directly into the protocol. “MPT removes the complexity of custom smart contracts and compliance concerns, making tokenization more straightforward,” said Kenny Zlei, a Ripple engineer.

The new MPT standard ensures that every token issued on XRP Ledger has built-in features for compliance, control, and metadata. This built-in functionality addresses many challenges financial institutions face, such as regulatory uncertainty and security audits. By integrating these features at the ledger level, XRP Ledger eliminates the need for additional layers of code, streamlining the process.

MPTs Drive Institutional DeFi and Asset Tokenization

The activation of MPTs has a significant impact on various use cases, including fractionalized assets and institutional DeFi. MPTs are ideal for tokenized money market funds and on-chain collateral. Additionally, the new standard supports closed-loop loyalty tokens and the future integration of Confidential MPTs for privacy-preserving transfers.

The XRP Ledger’s MPTs are crucial for institutional DeFi, providing the foundation for issuing vault shares in lending protocols. MPT DEX facilitates secondary market activity, further enhancing liquidity and market dynamics. These features make MPTs a cornerstone for the future of asset tokenization and DeFi on the XRP Ledger.

This new update represents a significant leap forward for the XRP Ledger, as it streamlines the complexities of tokenization for institutions and enterprises. The seamless integration of MPTs will likely drive broader adoption of the XRP Ledger across various industries, enabling faster and more secure financial transactions.

The post XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Tokens to Enhance Real-World Asset Use appeared first on CoinCentral.

