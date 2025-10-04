صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post XRP Gains Institutional Adoption While Lyno AI Presale Still Leads ROI Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions have poured trust into XRP, with a treasury worth $1.72 billion and a price of $2.78 in Q3 2025. The stability and scale of this adoption are undeniable. Yet, the question for investors is clear: is steady growth enough in a market that rewards exponential returns? Lyno AI Presale: The $0.05 Entry That Could Redefine ROI While XRP proves institutional dominance, Lyno AI enters with a presale priced at only $0.05 per token. Already, 806,644 tokens are sold, raising $40,332. The price will not stay here for long—next stop is $0.055, with a final target of $0.10. This progression alone challenges investors: why wait for slow moves when a high-momentum project is unfolding? Why Lyno AI Could Outrun Institutional Giants XRP has treasury confidence, but Lyno AI brings something even stronger—AI-powered arbitrage that scans 15+ blockchains in milliseconds. It bridges Ethereum, XRP, and beyond, giving retail investors the same opportunities once reserved only for institutions. With Cyberscope auditing every contract and a multi-layered security framework, Lyno AI doesn’t just follow the market—it creates it. The $100 Challenge: Win Big or Watch From the Sidelines Investors who spend more than $100 in the Lyno AI presale get the chance to join an exclusive $100,000 giveaway—10 winners will each receive 10,000 $LYNO tokens. This raises the stakes: sidelining yourself could mean watching others claim rewards you could have secured with a minimal entry. Solana’s 11,000% ROI Was Yesterday—Lyno AI’s 8,400% ROI Is Tomorrow Those who missed Solana’s 11,000% surge now face a new test. Analysts forecast Lyno AI to deliver up to 8,400% ROI by 2026. The comparison is unavoidable—history doesn’t wait, and neither should investors. The chance to join before the presale closes is the defining difference between regretting and celebrating in 2026. Final Call: Will You Chase Safety or… The post XRP Gains Institutional Adoption While Lyno AI Presale Still Leads ROI Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions have poured trust into XRP, with a treasury worth $1.72 billion and a price of $2.78 in Q3 2025. The stability and scale of this adoption are undeniable. Yet, the question for investors is clear: is steady growth enough in a market that rewards exponential returns? Lyno AI Presale: The $0.05 Entry That Could Redefine ROI While XRP proves institutional dominance, Lyno AI enters with a presale priced at only $0.05 per token. Already, 806,644 tokens are sold, raising $40,332. The price will not stay here for long—next stop is $0.055, with a final target of $0.10. This progression alone challenges investors: why wait for slow moves when a high-momentum project is unfolding? Why Lyno AI Could Outrun Institutional Giants XRP has treasury confidence, but Lyno AI brings something even stronger—AI-powered arbitrage that scans 15+ blockchains in milliseconds. It bridges Ethereum, XRP, and beyond, giving retail investors the same opportunities once reserved only for institutions. With Cyberscope auditing every contract and a multi-layered security framework, Lyno AI doesn’t just follow the market—it creates it. The $100 Challenge: Win Big or Watch From the Sidelines Investors who spend more than $100 in the Lyno AI presale get the chance to join an exclusive $100,000 giveaway—10 winners will each receive 10,000 $LYNO tokens. This raises the stakes: sidelining yourself could mean watching others claim rewards you could have secured with a minimal entry. Solana’s 11,000% ROI Was Yesterday—Lyno AI’s 8,400% ROI Is Tomorrow Those who missed Solana’s 11,000% surge now face a new test. Analysts forecast Lyno AI to deliver up to 8,400% ROI by 2026. The comparison is unavoidable—history doesn’t wait, and neither should investors. The chance to join before the presale closes is the defining difference between regretting and celebrating in 2026. Final Call: Will You Chase Safety or…

XRP Gains Institutional Adoption While Lyno AI Presale Still Leads ROI Forecasts

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:03
XRP
XRP$2.4347-3.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06191-1.27%
COM
COM$0.005934-7.82%

Institutions have poured trust into XRP, with a treasury worth $1.72 billion and a price of $2.78 in Q3 2025. The stability and scale of this adoption are undeniable. Yet, the question for investors is clear: is steady growth enough in a market that rewards exponential returns?

Lyno AI Presale: The $0.05 Entry That Could Redefine ROI

While XRP proves institutional dominance, Lyno AI enters with a presale priced at only $0.05 per token. Already, 806,644 tokens are sold, raising $40,332. The price will not stay here for long—next stop is $0.055, with a final target of $0.10. This progression alone challenges investors: why wait for slow moves when a high-momentum project is unfolding?

Why Lyno AI Could Outrun Institutional Giants

XRP has treasury confidence, but Lyno AI brings something even stronger—AI-powered arbitrage that scans 15+ blockchains in milliseconds. It bridges Ethereum, XRP, and beyond, giving retail investors the same opportunities once reserved only for institutions. With Cyberscope auditing every contract and a multi-layered security framework, Lyno AI doesn’t just follow the market—it creates it.

The $100 Challenge: Win Big or Watch From the Sidelines

Investors who spend more than $100 in the Lyno AI presale get the chance to join an exclusive $100,000 giveaway—10 winners will each receive 10,000 $LYNO tokens. This raises the stakes: sidelining yourself could mean watching others claim rewards you could have secured with a minimal entry.

Solana’s 11,000% ROI Was Yesterday—Lyno AI’s 8,400% ROI Is Tomorrow

Those who missed Solana’s 11,000% surge now face a new test. Analysts forecast Lyno AI to deliver up to 8,400% ROI by 2026. The comparison is unavoidable—history doesn’t wait, and neither should investors. The chance to join before the presale closes is the defining difference between regretting and celebrating in 2026.

Final Call: Will You Chase Safety or Capture Explosive Growth?

The crypto market rewards decisiveness. XRP offers strength through institutions, but Lyno AI offers exponential opportunity with audited, AI-powered arbitrage. Investors now face a challenge: play it safe and settle for slow growth, or claim their stake in what could become the next historic crypto surge. The presale at $0.05 is the last easy entry—once gone, so is the chance to catch the exponential wave.

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/xrp-gains-institutional-adoption-while-lyno-ai-presale-still-leads-roi-forecasts/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,426.09
$103,426.09$103,426.09

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,486.20
$3,486.20$3,486.20

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.72
$160.72$160.72

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4347
$2.4347$2.4347

-0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17607
$0.17607$0.17607

-0.03%