XRP ETF Deadline Countdown Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

XRP ETF decisions loom as government shutdown delays SEC deadlines. REX-Osprey surpasses $500 million in crypto ETF assets, diversifies portfolio. SEC’s upcoming ruling on XRP ETFs could shift investment landscape. The financial world’s gaze remains firmly fixed on the SEC’s upcoming decisions on six XRP ETF applications, with the deadline approaching this October. Investors, especially in the XRP community, are eagerly awaiting the SEC’s verdicts on Grayscale’s XRP ETF, 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust ETF, Bitwise’s XRP ETF, Canary Capital’s XRP ETF, WisdomTree’s XRP ETF, and CoinShares’ XRP ETF. The approval or denial of these ETFs could significantly impact the future of XRP in the investment landscape. However, this anticipation comes amidst a government shutdown, which has left many questioning the SEC’s ability to meet the tight deadlines. The shutdown, caused by the failure of U.S. lawmakers to reach a federal funding agreement, has already caused delays in some regulatory decisions. The Teucrium XRP ETF saga has added another layer of confusion. According to Eleanor Terrett, the Teucrium ETF did not face a direct approval or denial from the SEC. Instead, it was automatically allowed to go live after the deadline passed, a situation that differs significantly from the current XRP ETF applications under review. The Teucrium ETF, which holds treasuries, cash, and swap receivables, was registered under the 40 Act, meaning the SEC's inaction led to automatic compliance.. Adding some context here for those asking if this applies to all ETFs, including the spots. The short answer is no. The Teucrium $XRP ETF holds Treasuries, cash, and swap receivables, so it was registered under the 40 Act, meaning the @SECGov didn't need to actively approve it,… https://t.co/H8EiXVcOHp — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 3, 2025 While the Teucrium scenario was unique due to the ETF's structure, it has raised questions about the SEC's handling of spot ETFs. It is clear, as Terrett pointed out, that the same rules do not apply to the XRP spot ETF applications. Therefore, if the SEC fails to meet its deadlines, it could delay the approval process for the ETFs under review. REX-Osprey's Success in the Crypto ETF Space Amid the growing anticipation for the SEC's decision on XRP ETFs, the wider crypto ETF market is also experiencing significant growth. REX-Osprey, a firm making waves in the crypto investment space, has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM) with its diverse suite of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This milestone highlights a growing demand for crypto investment products in the U.S. The firm’s success follows the launch of its Dogecoin and XRP ETFs, which have attracted substantial investor interest. These products are part of a broader strategy to offer a variety of crypto-related investment options. REX-Osprey’s entry into the XRP ETF market aligns with the increasing popularity of such investment vehicles and signals a shift toward broader adoption of crypto-focused ETFs in the U.S. market. Expanding the Crypto Investment Landscape REX-Osprey’s recent milestones also include the launch of the $SSK ETF, the first U.S.-based Solana staking ETF, alongside its new products focusing on Ethereum and Dogecoin. The firm has been actively expanding its offerings to cater to the growing interest in both spot crypto assets and staking strategies. The introduction of the $XRPR, a U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, and $ESK, an Ethereum staking-focused ETF, showcases REX-Osprey's strategy to diversify exposure within the rapidly evolving crypto ETF landscape. With these initiatives, the firm is positioning itself as a key player in the crypto investment space, further underscoring the growing appetite for these innovative investment vehicles. What's Next for XRP ETFs Amid Uncertainty? The ongoing government shutdown presents a significant roadblock in the SEC's regulatory processes, leaving XRP investors in a state of unease. If the SEC misses the decision deadlines, it could lead to market volatility and disappointment for those hoping for the green light on these ETFs. With the government shutdown already causing delays across various sectors, the situation remains fluid. As the countdown continues, XRP investors are left to wonder whether their wait will end in approval or further delays. The stakes are high, and the coming days will likely determine the immediate future of XRP in the investment arena. The XRP community, along with other market participants, will be closely watching the SEC's next move. 