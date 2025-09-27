صرافیDEX+
XRP Coinmarketcap Data Analysis Suggests Strong Market for Tundra’s Token Model

2025/09/27 16:38
XRP
TokenFi
TOP Network
Core DAO
XRP continues to feature in Coinmarketcap’s top rankings, holding a position among the most traded and widely held digital assets. With daily volumes consistently measured in the billions and a market capitalization that secures it a spot in the top ten cryptocurrencies, XRP remains a core instrument for settlement and liquidity across exchanges.

Yet liquidity does not always translate into income. For holders, the challenge has long been finding ways to put XRP to work without resorting to risky lending platforms or leaving the Ledger. That absence of native yield has left many investors searching for solutions that combine transparency with return potential. XRP Tundra, currently in presale, is aiming to meet that demand.

Two-Token Access at Presale Pricing

Phase 4 of the presale allows buyers to purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.068, with a 16% token bonus and free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034. TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, handles utility and yield, while TUNDRA-X, issued on the XRP Ledger, secures governance and reserves.

Launch values are already fixed: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. That pricing gap defines a measurable upside from entry to listing. Investors who entered earlier phases captured even larger multiples, in some cases exceeding 2,000% at launch, but Phase 4 still provides participants with a steep discount compared to market debut.

The approach was recently reviewed by Crypto Tech Gaming, who described the dual-token distribution as a presale structure built for clarity.

From Idle XRP to Yield with Cryo Vaults

One of the standout features for XRP holders is staking access. Through Cryo Vaults, users will be able to lock XRP for defined periods of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. Rewards scale with duration, topping out at 30% APY for the longest commitments. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, add further flexibility by boosting yields or reducing lock durations.

This system directly addresses what Coinmarketcap data reveals: XRP is highly liquid, but it has lacked mechanisms for holders to generate passive income. Staking is not yet live, but presale buyers are guaranteed access from day one. That sequencing matters in a market where many staking programs appear long after token distribution. For long-term holders, it represents a shift from idle ownership to consistent yield inside the Ledger itself.

Liquidity Engineered for Launch Stability

The early days of trading are the most dangerous for new tokens. Thin liquidity, bots, and opportunistic dumping can erode presale gains in hours. XRP Tundra integrates Meteora’s DAMM V2 pools to guard against those risks.

Instead of static fees, DAMM V2 begins with dynamic fees that can reach 50%, making it uneconomic to dump tokens at launch. Over time, fees taper to standard levels, allowing price discovery under more organic conditions. Liquidity positions are represented as NFTs, offering transparency and transferability, while permanent locks ensure liquidity remains in place.

Crucially, fees collected from trading do not sit idle: they are redirected into Cryo Vault staking rewards. That integration means volatility, usually a threat, becomes a funding source for long-term participants. In pricing terms, it transforms launch chaos into stability that supports the presale-to-listing multiples.

Independent Verification on Record

Coinmarketcap shows that markets reward transparency, and XRP Tundra leans heavily on documentation. Smart contract audits are live from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Team identity verification is published by Vital Block KYC.

These verifications give participants the tools to assess both code quality and accountability. Combined with fixed launch values and published tokenomics in the project’s whitepaper, buyers have the kind of information that aligns with institutional standards rather than the speculation that often dominates presales.

Where Tundra Fits in the Market Landscape

XRP’s Coinmarketcap data proves it already commands liquidity and relevance. XRP Tundra builds on that base, offering a presale where pricing is transparent, upside is defined, staking adds yield, and liquidity mechanics protect early participants. For current Phase 4 buyers, entry at $0.068 with bonuses and free allocations translates into a controlled path toward launch prices of $2.50 and $1.25.

In a market marked by caution, XRP Tundra’s dual-token model and DAMM V2 integration stand out as an offering that uses Coinmarketcap-style transparency as a framework. Rather than promise speculative growth, it shows participants exactly how value will be created and defended from presale to launch.

Secure your Phase 4 allocation and explore staking access with XRP Tundra today:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

