صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
XRP struggles below $3 as investors shift to new growth plays. Digitap’s live omni-banking app and profit-burning $TAP token fuel 50x potential this Uptober.XRP struggles below $3 as investors shift to new growth plays. Digitap’s live omni-banking app and profit-burning $TAP token fuel 50x potential this Uptober.

XRP Can’t Break $3, But Digitap ($TAP) is on a Clear Path to a 50x Return

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/05 19:55
XRP
XRP$2.4399-3.54%
Threshold
T$0.01278+0.47%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.318-1.85%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01119-4.27%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001329-5.74%
xrp

Uptober has kicked off in violent fashion, and investors need to strap in. But it is not last cycle’s fastest horses making the big multiples—the best altcoins to buy now are all presales and small caps.

XRP tells the whole story, and despite its legendary history, going from a scrappy outsider to one of the top ten cryptos, forging partnerships with banks and surviving years of regulatory warfare, the price action says it all.

After years of anticipation, XRP still struggles around the three-dollar mark, and the upside that made millionaires is gone. Attention is shifting, and in 2025, it’s all about spotting the projects that accelerate real-world adoption of crypto. And that is where Digitap ($TAP) is stealing the show.

Chart246246 1

XRP: A Legacy Giant With Diminishing Returns

There’s no denying XRP’s achievements. It fought the SEC, survived, and in many ways emerged stronger. Its technology is solid, its settlement speeds are proven, and it has partnered with dozens of banks. For years, it was marketed as the token that would transform global payments, but years later, who actually uses XRP? 

Very few consumers touch XRP in their day-to-day lives, and its role is mostly abstract. Nothing more than a settlement layer in a handful of experiments. It has been a great speculative asset for traders who were early, but that chart looks tired.

XRP has been trending down since December, and trading at  $180 billion market cap, it will take an unimaginable amount of capital to turn this ship. XRP is no longer a growth story, and its price speaks of maturity, not momentum. Investors who want 10X multiples this cycle need to look elsewhere. 

New Market New Opportunities 

In 2021, investors could buy anything, and it would be up the week after. This cycle is different and returns are concentrated. The projects that thrive are those driving real-world adoption, and the success of stablecoins is the clearest signal.

Trillions in value flow through USDC and USDT every year because they are useful. And investors are learning that adoption equals value.

Digitap4314

Digitap: The Banking Layer for Everyone

Digitap has already launched a live omni-banking app across iOS, Android, and desktop. The vision is beautifully simple: erase the line between fiat and crypto so that money simply flows where it is needed when the holder wants.

In practice, this means a user can hold pounds, dollars, BTC, or stablecoins in one balance. They can pay a freelancer in Brazil in seconds, send money to family across borders without losing 6 percent in fees, or walk into a café and tap their phone with Apple Pay to spend USDC in the background.

Crypto has finally entered everyday life thanks to Digitap’s multi-rail architecture and Visa-card partnership. It feels simple, but it’s a profound change. For the first time, money behaves like information and works in the increasingly digital-first world.

All transactions are agnostic to the rails they travel on. SWIFT, SEPA, Ethereum, Solana—it doesn’t matter. The app routes transactions through the path that is cheapest and fastest. Users don’t think about rails. They just see money working the way it should in a digital-first century.And this is where Digitap beats XRP. XRP wanted to be the rail. Digitap wants to be the entire banking layer on top, the place where the user actually lives. And this is why it ranks as one of the best altcoins to buy now.

Digitap

Best Crypto to Buy Now: The 50x Case for Digitap

Analysts are calling Digitap one of the few projects capable of delivering a 50x return from its presale levels. The reasoning is simple. It sits at the intersection of TradFi and DeFi, solving trillion-dollar inefficiencies in global payments. It has a product already live and its tokenomics directly tie adoption to value, with 50% of platform profits used to burn $TAP.

In a Q4 where utility is king, Digitap is outpacing its competition as the standout play. The current price of $TAP, $0.0125, looks criminally undervalued considering Digitap is the world’s first omni-bank. But that price won’t last long, jumping to $0.0159 in several days.

Digitap is one of those rare opportunities where everything aligns: product, timing, and tokenomics. And it could be the trade that defines 2025. 

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$160.71-3.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,344.32-1.66%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.319-1.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06132-3.03%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00958-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003698-5.30%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,491.51
$103,491.51$103,491.51

-1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,484.44
$3,484.44$3,484.44

-0.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.97
$160.97$160.97

-3.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4399
$2.4399$2.4399

-3.52%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17627
$0.17627$0.17627

-1.65%