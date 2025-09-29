صرافیDEX+
World's First Eco-Friendly DePIN Blockchain Powered by X1Nodes

2025/09/29
2025/09/29 21:27
X1 EcoChain, a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain platform, has announced the latest milestones in its mission to redefine decentralization for the Web4 era.

Built on energy-efficient Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus and powered by ultra-low-energy nodes, X1 EcoChain aims to provide a fully decentralized, environmentally responsible infrastructure capable of supporting real-world applications at scale.

Decentralization Enters The Physical World

As the blockchain industry evolves beyond traditional mining farms and cloud-reliant infrastructure, X1 EcoChain is pioneering a new model known as Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Unlike legacy systems that depend on energy-intensive data centers, X1 EcoChain runs on compact devices, namely ‘X1Nodes’, that consume 3 Wh of power, less than a typical LED light bulb. With over 6,000 nodes deployed across more than 65 countries, X1 EcoChain aims to demonstrate that physical decentralization can be achieved without compromising on performance or sustainability.

Mainnet Readiness & Technological Foundation

Currently in the Maculatus phase of its testnet, X1 EcoChain is preparing for its transition to mainnet, where the ecosystem will be fully operational. Over 15 decentralized applications (dApps) are currently in development. These range from DeFi protocols and payment systems to decentralized storage, identity solutions, and next-generation mobile services.

Moreover, the network architecture is designed for high throughput, low fees, and near-instant finality through a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus model that emphasizes validator accountability and trust.

Key features include:

  • EVM Compatibility: Supports Ethereum smart contracts and tools, enabling fast and cost-effective deployment for developers.
  • Validator Economy: Validators receive 90% of transaction fees and ecosystem flows, with built-in mechanisms for performance and compliance enforcement.
  • Noise-Free, Fanless Nodes: Devices can be safely deployed in homes, offices, or public spaces without the need for industrial cooling or cloud services.

User Engagement & Onboarding Initiatives

In preparation for its mainnet launch, X1 EcoChain has rolled out several initiatives to build a vibrant user base and developer community:

A Web4-Ready Infrastructure

X1 EcoChain was built to meet the real-world requirements of the next digital age. From smart cities to secure identities and micropayments, Web4 demands infrastructure that is not only fast and scalable but also energy-efficient and physically sovereign.

By enabling blockchain nodes to run on everyday devices, independent of centralized cloud providers, X1 EcoChain looks to revolutionize sustainable and sovereign infrastructure. Its mission is to make blockchain not just a protocol but a living, physical network that empowers users worldwide.

About X1 EcoChain

X1 EcoChain is the world’s first fully decentralized, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly Layer-1 blockchain deployed on ultra-low-powered X1Nodes. Powered by a Proof-of-Authority consensus algorithm, the network combines physical decentralization, scalability, and sustainability to provide the infrastructure backbone for Web4.

The platform supports EVM-compatible smart contracts, token creation, cross-chain interoperability, and rapid dApp deployment through a robust suite of tools and SDKs. With over 6,000 nodes deployed globally and a growing ecosystem of builders, X1 EcoChain looks to redefine how blockchain infrastructure should be built: light, open, resilient, and truly decentralized.

For additional information and regular updates, visit X1 EcoChain’s official website, whitepaper, and roadmap, alongside its X (Twitter), Discord, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/x1-ecochain-worlds-first-eco-friendly-depin-blockchain-powered-by-x1nodes/

